Defendant, lead detective testify in murder trial

Apr. 25—Damian M. Fields, who is on trial for the June 2022 shooting death of a man on West Seventh Street, denied all involvement in the incident when he took the witness stand Monday afternoon in Daviess Circuit Court.

Fields, 28, of Livermore, and Derrick Carroll, 30, of the 1600 block of Mayo Street, were charged with murder in the June 13 death of John Leak Jr.

Leak was found with a gunshot wound after crashing his vehicle at 11:15 p.m. in the 700 block of West Seventh Street. Leak was pronounced dead at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Detectives later determined the shooting took place two blocks away and that Leak tried to drive away before crashing.

Detective J.D. Faith of the Owensboro Police Department testified Monday that video of the area showed a light-colored passenger car, a Chevrolet Impala, passing Leak's vehicle and then turning around to follow on West 10th Street near Crabtree Avenue.

Faith said detectives received tips on the vehicle, and on possible suspects, after releasing video to the public. Also, OPD was contacted by law enforcement in Richland County, Illinois, which found a light-colored Impala wrecked and identified the owner as Fields' mother, Faith said.

The Impala has an item in the back window that "was consistent with the video footage we had seen," Faith told jurors. OPD was also contacted by the McLean County Sheriff's Office, which had discovered a vehicle, a red Buick, that had been stolen out of Richland County, Illinois, Faith said. The Buick was parked near where Fields lived in Livermore and contained a soda bottle with one of Fields' fingerprints, Faith said.

Faith testified that officers didn't initially think Fields was involved in the shooting because the video seemed to show two men with longer hair, while Fields' hair is cut short. Faith said viewing the video on a larger screen showed a blip in the camera image was mistaken for a bun on one of the men's heads.

Faith said Fields told detectives things they already knew weren't true, such as when Fields said he'd worked on June 13.

When asked about Carroll, who had been identified as a person of interest, "Damian stated, 'It was not Derrick,' " Faith said. Fields then asked if he would go to jail if he provided a name, Faith said.

Fields did provide a name, "Puda," who he said borrowed the Impala for a few hours the day of the shooting. Fields later testified he did not know "Puda's" real name, but said he would let Puda borrow his mom's car in exchange for Percocets.

Faith said he was never able to identify a Puda with a local connection. Fields testified he did not know where Puda was from.

Under cross-examination, public defender Leigh Jackson asked Faith if he thought Fields shot Leak. Faith said Fields was never considered to be the shooter. OPD detectives have named Carroll as the alleged shooter.

Jackson said detectives had several other possible suspects, but detectives focused on Fields and didn't look into any of Leak's associates, if Leak had a gang affiliation or if he had ever been a police informant.

Faith said other detectives had looked into other suspects.

Fields testified he was in the area of Kendall-Perkins Park the evening of June 13, visiting family, when he met up with Puda, who wanted to use Fields' mother's car. Fields said Puda drove him to Bally's casino in Evansville and then left with the car.

Fields said he saw Carroll at the casino, who he described as an acquaintance. Fields said another person later drove him back to Owensboro and took him and his girlfriend to his aunt's home near Legion Park, where he found his mother's Impala parked out back.

Fields said he then reconnected with Carroll, who was back in Owensboro, and they decided to leave that night for Illinois, where Fields had family.

Fields testified he had a wreck in Richland County and that he and Carroll stole a vehicle there to continue their trip. Fields said he saw various family members in different cities in Illinois before returning to Livermore in the stolen vehicle.

None of the relatives Fields claimed to have seen testified at trial.

"They would have been a perfect alibi for you, wouldn't they," asked Commonwealth's Attorney Bruce Kuegel, who noted Fields made differing statements about how the Impala was wrecked, about how the Impala was stolen and about when "Puda" took the car.

"At one point," Fields said, "I was lying to the detective because I was on probation."

Both the prosecution and defense rested their cases Monday. The jurors will hear closing arguments Tuesday after being given jury instructions.