Defendant who left rehab to serve sentence

Nov. 2—Walking away from a court-ordered long-term rehab program did not prove a good choice for a Cumberland County man who now must serve the balance of his sentence.

Joshua Ray Cox pleaded guilty on Nov. 15, 2022, to an information charging felon in possession of a weapon and simple possession. He received a two-year sentence with 30 days to serve and the balance on furlough to Hope Center Ministries, a long-term in-house treatment facility.

The charge stems from an Oct. 25, 2022, arrest during a CPD traffic stop on Peavine Rd. During which a rifle and small amount of meth was found. As a convicted felon in an unrelated case, Cox is banned from owning, possessing or being around weapons.

Cox went to the rehab program but only stayed about a month.

Cox was given that opportunity after he failed drug tests administered as a condition of his probation and then failed to report.

Assistant District Attorney Allison Null told Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie Cox should be required to serve the balance of his sentence and McKenzie agreed.

During the probation revocation hearing, McKenzie revoked probation and ordered the sentence to be put into effect.

In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

Deadline docket

—Timothy Paul Beason, two counts of possession of meth with intent, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and criminal trespassing, continued to Dec. 11.

—David Anthony Borja, possession of meth with intent, Kyle Cokkinias appointed to represent Borja and continued to Dec. 11.

—Michael Lynn Burton, home improvement fraud of $2,500 to $10,000, home improvement fraud of $10,000 to $60,000, and charges pending in Jackson, Putnam and White counties, hearing set Nov. 27 in Putnam County and Cumberland charges continued to Jan. 17.

—Joshua Lee Cross, aggravated burglary, burglary, theft of up to $1,000 and vandalism of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Dec. 11.

—Brandon Hunter Davis, two counts of simple possession of meth, continued to Dec. 11.

—James Robert Eldridge, possession of meth with intent, simple possession of meth and driving under the influence, continued to Dec. 11.

—David Cherokee Frye, burglary and vandalism of $10,000 to $60,000, continued to Nov. 6.

—Aaron Wayne Letter, domestic assault, continued to Nov. 6.

—Bradley Ryan Miller, aggravated arson, continued to Nov. 6.

—Keith Paul Proffitt, two counts of possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, two counts of possession of meth with intent, possession of a Schedule I drug with intent, two counts of felon in possession of a weapon and tampering with evidence, continued to Dec. 11.

—Bradley Leon Smith, possession of meth with intent, continued to Dec. 11.

—Crystal Elaine Wachenheim, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, possession of meth with intent, simple possession, resisting a stop, arrest or search and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Dec. 11.

—Addison Paige Woody, possession of meth with intent, continued to Dec. 11.

Motions/hearings

—Thomas Mack Arnold, first-degree murder, a problem locating/getting subpoenas served has caused the motion for a new trial to be rescheduled for Jan. 3.

—Jamie Rose Carter, possession of meth with intent and possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, motion hearing set for Nov. 6.

—Deloris Jeannette Hendrixson, appeal of lower court judgment (guilty finding), hearing on appeal set for Dec. 11.

—Quentin Eugene McDaniel, rape, motion hearing continued to Nov. 6.

—Christopher Dean Thomas, reckless endangerment, fifth offense driving under the influence, per se and second offense driving on a revoked license, hearing set for Jan. 17.

Probation violations

—Violet Wilma Atkinson, probation violation hearing continued to Dec. 1 as a result of competency issues.

—John Edward Healy, probation violation continued to Nov. 7.

—Robin Lang Hogan, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve 120 days in jail at 75%, after which probation will be terminated.

—Douglas Edward Mackie, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and was given credit for time served in jail with release back on supervised probation.

—Marco Antonio Hernandez Ramos, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve 90 days at 75% and then be returned to supervised probation for the balance of a three-year sentence.

—Patty Sue Tatrow, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve the balance of a seven-year sentence at 30%.

—Talin Martin Miller, Kyle Cokkinias appointed to represent Miller, bond set at $50,000 and continued to Nov. 6.

Boundover

—Rosa Linda McDougal, one case, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent McDougal and continued to Nov. 6.

