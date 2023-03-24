Defendant in molesting case charged with urging witness to lie

PORTLAND, Ind. — A Portland man already charged with sexually abusing a child now stands accused of trying to persuade a witness in that case to lie.

Nathan M. Ross, 40, was charged in recent days in Jay Circuit Court with obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony carrying up to 30 months in prison.

Ross was charged Feb. 2, also in Circuit Court, with child molesting, a Level 1 felony with a maximum 40-year sentence.

The Portland man is accused of assaulting a girl in her early teens who had visited his home in January. The accuser was examined at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie.

Another juvenile told authorities they witnessed the incident.

According to an affidavit, that juvenile told police Ross called him on Feb. 22 "and asked if I would lie for him and say that he never touched (the accuser) or any other girl."

Ross then became "aggressive" and "started cursing me out," the witness told police.

A hearing is set April 6 on a petition to revoke the Portland man's bond in the molesting case.

Also in that case, Ross faces seven counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a Level 6 felony, over allegations he purchased alcohol for juveniles.

He was twice convicted of possession of meth in 2021.

In other court news:

Meth sentence: A New Castle man convicted of dealing in meth has been sentenced to time served in the Henry County jail.

Ralph Dewayne Evans, 52, had pleaded guilty to a Level 2 felony carrying up to 30 years in prison.

According to court documents, Evans had a bag containing crystal meth when he came to the Henry County jail to visit an inmate in November 2021. He had earlier been charged with selling 14 grams of the drug to an informant for the Henry County Area Drug Task Force.

In Henry Circuit Court 1, Evans received a 10-year sentence, suspended except for time served, including a stay at a drug rehabilitation center. He will be on probation for 3,221 days.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Man charged with molesting now accused of asking witness to lie