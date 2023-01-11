Defendant in Muncie Walmart slaying ruled incompetent

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man has been ruled incompetent to stand trial on charges stemming from a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a local Walmart.

Tyler Christopher Abrams, 32, is charged with murder, criminal recklessness, pointing a firearm and obstruction of justice. He is accused of fatally shooting Samuel L. Gillum, a 34-year-old Eaton resident, outside the Walmart at 4801 W. Clara Lane on July 30.

According to court documents, the victim was gunned as he pushed a shopping cart, accompanied by his wife, after leaving the store. Investigators found no evidence Abrams and Gillum knew one another.

Abrams' trial was set to begin Jan. 23 in Delaware Circuit Court 5, but Judge Thomas Cannon Jr. in recent days issued an order finding the Muncie man incompetent to stand trial.

"The court now finds the defendant presently lacks the ability to understand the proceedings and assist in the preparation of a defense," Cannon wrote.

More:Walmart slaying suspect faced earlier 'road rage' allegation

A competency hearing was held on Dec. 29. Prosecutors and defense attorney John Quirk stipulated to the admission of reports filed by local psychiatrist Craig Buckles and psychologist Bob Hatfield. Both mental health professionals had determined Abrams was not competent to participate in a trial.

Cannon ruled Abrams would be transferred to the custody of the Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addiction for "competency restoration services."

The judge is expected to receive an update on those efforts within 90 days. If competency can't be restored, "regular commitment proceedings" will be conducted.

Quirk had earlier filed the paperwork necessary to pursue an insanity defense.

Abrams was arrested less than 30 minutes after the shooting along North Nebo Road, about a mile west of the slaying scene.

The slaying was one of seven in Delaware County over a 19-day period last summer.

A defendant in another of the resulting murder cases, Myron Jamar Armstrong, has also been ruled incompetent to stand trial.

Story continues

Armstrong, 28, is charged with murder in the July 31 stabbing death of his mother. He was transferred to the Logansport State Hospital in November.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Man charged in fatal Walmart shooting found incompetent to stand trial