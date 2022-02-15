Defendant in Nevada man's beating death ordered to stand trial

Feb. 15—NEVADA, Mo. — A man arrested in January on suspicion that he beat another man to death last summer in Nevada has been ordered to stand trial on a count of second-degree murder.

James D. Jackson, 47, waived a preliminary hearing on the charge Thursday in Vernon County Circuit Court, and Associate Judge Brandon Fisher set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division for Feb. 22.

Jackson is accused of causing the June 14 death of 34-year-old Neal Clark, of Nevada.

Emergency medical technicians and police officers called to 1003 N. Clay St. found Clark unresponsive and bearing signs of having been assaulted or involved in a fight. Clark was taken to Nevada Regional Medical Center, where an emergency room doctor pronounced him dead.

An autopsy determined Clark died of blunt force trauma brought about by numerous blows, and the Vernon County coroner ruled the death a homicide.

Autopsy findings included internal bleeding from lacerations of the spleen and the lower left lobe of a lung and mild bleeding of the brain, according to a probable-cause affidavit. The medical examiner also noted fractures of his ribs.

According to the affidavit, witnesses who were at the address where Clark was found had denied having any knowledge of a struggle or assault.

Jackson was well acquainted with Clark and had been working with him at the address on North Clay Street cleaning out the vacant residence for its owner. He was interviewed twice by police and both times denied any knowledge of how Clark was injured, according to the affidavit.

A lengthy investigation by Nevada police ensued, culminating in Jackson's arrest a month ago.

A woman who knew both Clark and Jackson but had been out of town the weekend in question reported having heard that they had been in a serious fight a few days before Clark's death. She told police that she saw Clark before she left town and that both his ears were swollen shut.

She further told police that she confronted Jackson about the younger man's injuries and Jackson "just mumbled incoherently" in response, according to the affidavit.

Story continues

The woman's boyfriend, who also was acquainted with both men, reported having heard Jackson beating on Clark at the apartment where the two lived in the 100 block of North Clay Street. The witness, who was in an adjacent apartment at the time, reported that he went next door to stop the beating and described seeing Clark with a badly swollen ear from having had his head stomped on, according to the affidavit.

Autopsy photos purportedly showed extreme swelling of one of Clark's ears and discoloration of the other.

A second female acquaintance of the two men told police that she had stopped Jackson from beating on Clark several times. Her boyfriend also told police that he stopped Jackson once in the past when he had Clark down and was kicking him in the ribs.