Defendant in 'Operation Unicorn' sentenced to probation after plea deal

Apr. 29—One of the defendants arrested as part of a theft investigation called "Operation Unicorn" was sentenced to probation as part of a plea deal.

Marie Roman, 36, pleaded guilty Thursday in Boulder District Court to aggravated motor vehicle theft, an added count to her case that names all of the victims. The original 16 counts against her were dropped by prosecutors.

As part of the agreement, Roman was sentenced to 24 months of probation. She will serve the first portion of that sentence unsupervised while she is in a program at the Arapahoe County Jail, and then will serve supervised probation once she is released.

Roman, who appeared for the hearing remotely from the Arapahoe County Jail, did not comment on the case other than to enter the guilty plea.

Boulder District Judge Norma Sierra accepted the plea deal and issued the stipulated sentence Thursday.

Prosecutors reserved the right to file for restitution at a later time.

Roman; Shane Michael Phillips, 21; and Adrian Cisco Quintana, 44, were all arrested as part of "Operation Unicorn" in August 2021.

According to the release, the three suspects are accused of multiple motor vehicle thefts, porch piracy, and vehicle trespasses at 46 known locations in Boulder, Longmont and Lyons between September 2020 and February 2021, with damages valued at approximately $115,000.

They were also connected to incidents in 12 other jurisdictions in the Denver-metro area.

The operation got its name "because of the group's affection for unicorns," and investigators said unicorn drawings and figurines left at the various scenes helped investigators to connect the incidents.

Phillips also took a plea deal in his case and was sentenced to prison.

The case against Quintana remains pending.