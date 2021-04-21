Defendant ordered to stand trial in child molestation case

Apr. 21—NEOSHO, Mo. — A 71-year-old man waived a preliminary hearing this week and was ordered to stand trial on a charge that he sexually molested a 7-year-old girl.

John E. Hartle waived the hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court on a count of first-degree child molestation. Associate Judge Christine Rhoades set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on May 11.

Hartle is accused of molesting the girl on or about April 1, 2019, at a residence on Iris Road. A probable-cause affidavit states that she disclosed the abuse during an interview at the Children's Center in Joplin in June of last year.

A detective with the Newton County Sheriff's Department who attempted to speak with the defendant about the allegation at that time learned from family members that he was residing at a treatment center in Kentucky, according to the affidavit.