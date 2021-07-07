Defendant, as own attorney, questions alleged victim

Jul. 7—LIMA — Two former lovers who continued to express their affection for one another were cast into an adversarial relationship Tuesday in the jury trial of John Sanders.

Sanders, a Lima resident, is on trial and representing himself in Allen County Common Pleas Court for allegedly pointing a gun at the head of his former girlfriend, placing a pistol in her mouth and then discharging the weapon toward her through a closed door.

The woman took the witness stand Tuesday and told jurors she still loves Sanders with all her heart.

Sanders, 48, was indicted in December 2019 on a first-degree charge of kidnapping and a second-degree felony count of felonious assault. Each count includes three-year specifications for the use of a firearm.

Police and prosecutors allege Sanders placed a semi-automatic handgun in Dawn Bloomfield's mouth on Sept. 22, 2019, at a South Collett Street residence. He then, according to testimony from the woman Tuesday at trial, later fired shots at her through a closed door. Police investigators testified they found two spent shell casings and two bullet holes in the front door of the Collett Street residence.

"Do you still love the defendant?" Assistant Allen County Prosecutor Joe Everhart asked Bloomfield during the opening day of the trial.

"Yes, I love him a lot. I have visited him often in jail, and we email constantly," she replied. "I forgive him."

The woman admitted to Sanders she had driven to Bowling Green earlier this week to get a suit for Sanders to wear during the trial "because I love you and I wanted you to be nice looking."

Sanders, who is serving as his own attorney, expressed his affection for Bloomfield as well. But he also spent time during the cross-examination of his former girlfriend getting her to describe the vast assortment of psychiatric medications — as many as 17 pills a day, ranging from lithium to Prozac to opioids — that she was daily taking to offset a range of emotional issues that included depression, bipolar episodes and anxiety.

Story continues

While questioning Bloomfield about her use of various medications, Sanders suggested the medicines may at times have caused the woman to hallucinate.

"Isn't it true that you sometimes mistake the sound of running water for people talking?" Sanders asked his former girlfriend.

"Yes," the woman replied.

Bloomfield fought back tears during much of her testimony, while at other times she struggled to remember details surrounding the day in question. She testified that she and Sanders argued on Sept. 22, 2019, and that he initially threatened her with a billy club.

"I thought he was going to hit me," she told jurors. "But he tossed it to the floor. Then he came into the bedroom with a gun. He pointed it at me and pulled the trigger. I heard a 'snap.' Then he put the gun against the temple of my head before putting the gun in my mouth and telling me to beg for my life."

Bloomfield said she was then instructed to go outside to her truck and wait for him.

"He came outside and handed me some money and told me to drive to my mom's house," she testified. "But I remembered I had left my meds in the house. I pounded on the door and told him to let me in to get my medications. That's when I heard two 'pops,'" the sound of bullets passing through the door.

Sanders suggested to jurors that Bloomfield had attempted to commit suicide and that it was she who had fired the bullets into the door. Bloomfield denied that allegation.

During cross-examination, Sanders pointed out that Bloomfield was at that point free to leave in her truck and was not being held against her will, as prosecutors allege.

"I chose not to" leave, the woman testified.

Testimony in the trial is scheduled to resume at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.