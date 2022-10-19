Defendant pleads guilty to 3rd-degree murder in lieu of trial

Oct. 18—MERCER — The Grove City man accused of beating his wife to death in 2021 faces up to 15 years behind bars after pleading guilty to third-degree murder.

Randall Harland Leaf, 59, formerly of 129 S. Broad St., entered the plea last week during a pre-trial conference with Mercer County Common Pleas Judge Ronald D. Amrhein Jr.

Leaf's trial for the June 16 death of Gretchen Pallack, 58, had been scheduled to start the following Monday. He remains in Mercer County Jail.

The third-degree murder charge replaced the homicide charge. Charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault were dismissed.

According to the state crime code, third-degree murder is a felony that falls under the "other kinds of murder" designation.

First-degree murder is an intentional killing, and second-degree murder is committed when the defendant was "engaged as a principal or an accomplice in the perpetration of a felony."

The crime code also says that most third-degree murder convictions can carry a sentence of of up 40 years.

If Leaf had gone to trial and had been convicted of first-degree murder, he could have gone to jail for life.

Leaf agreed to a sentence of 7 1/2 to 15 years of imprisonment, said Mercer County District Attorney Peter C. Acker.

He will be sentenced at 9 a.m. Dec. 8 by Amrhein.

The Grove City Police Department did an excellent job with investigating this tragic case along with Shane Crevar and Amy Sherman, Acker said.

Leaf's attorney, Martell Harris of Pittsburgh, could not be reached for comment.

Police said Leaf beat his wife with a dumbbell at the home they shared with their teenage son. They lived below their downtown Grove City business, Superior Bedding, which is closed.

Police were dispatched to the property for a man who said he was "bleeding and dying."

Police had to break into the building; the teen, who was later found safe, told authorities he left the home after hearing a "thud" and his parents arguing, locking the doors behind him.

Leaf was taken to the hospital for self-inflicted injuries. Police said they found Pallack's body on the bedroom floor next to a dumbbell.

Mercer County Coroner John Libonati determined that Pallack died of head injuries. That finding was confirmed by an autopsy performed June 17, 2021, by Dr. Eric Vey, a forensic pathologist with the Erie County Coroner's Office.