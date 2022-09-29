Defendant pleads guilty to reduced charge in theft of kayak

Sep. 29—A woman who had been facing a robbery charge for four years pleaded guilty to a reduced charge Wednesday in a plea deal and was released on time already served.

Nada R. Reynolds, 37, of Goodman, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a felony theft charge in a case where she had been charged with first-degree robbery.

Judge Gayle Crane accepted her plea and sentenced her to three years for the crime with credit for having already served the sentence in jail and the Department of Mental Health.

The conviction pertains to the theft of a kayak Aug. 2, 2018, in Neck City. Two relatives of the owner of the kayak who witnessed the theft told the Jasper County Sheriff's Department that they had tried to stop Reynolds as she was carrying the kayak away, but she told them to mind their own business and that she had a gun.

A deputy located Reynolds and the kayak in a creek north of Orange Lane. The deputy wrote in a probable-cause affidavit that the kayak had overturned in the creek and Reynolds was standing in the water next to it and screaming.