Defendant in Port Huron shooting gets new attorney, judge denies request for bond

St. Clair County District Judge John Monaghan denied a motion for bond Tuesday for Carmello Wilson, the teenage boy charged with open murder in the death of a 19-year-old man.

Byron Pitts, who appeared as Wilson's new defense attorney, argued that Wilson, 15, be allowed release under house arrest while awaiting trial, citing his young age and lack of criminal history.

Wilson was arrested after KC Curtis Cureton of Port Huron was shot and killed near the intersection of 13th Street and Lapeer Avenue on July 12. He was not granted bail at his arraignment.

Pitts said Wilson would not be a flight risk because his family connections were all in Detroit and the surrounding area.

"He has no place to go," Pitts said. "He has no resources. He's a kid whose only resource is his mother."

St. Clair County Senior Assistant Prosecutor Joshua Sparling argued against the motion, saying house arrest and an ankle monitor would not be sufficient deterrence for a defendant facing such a serious charge.

Sparling also cited the evidence against Wilson, saying the prosecution had identified four eyewitnesses who said they saw Wilson shoot Cureton

"I don't care if he's five years old. He murdered a man who is no longer with us," Sparling said.

Pitts said whether Wilson was guilty of murder had not been decided, and until then the court should use the least restrictive bail conditions necessary.

Monaghan sided with Sparling, agreeing the charge was too serious to grant Wilson bail.

A probable cause conference scheduled for Tuesday was delayed until Aug. 8. Pitts requested the delay, asking for time to go over discovery materials since he had just started representing Wilson.

Pitts also requested the court to order a no-contact order between the families of the deceased and the defendant, saying Wilson's family had received threats to social media. Monaghan denied the request, but said making threats online was a crime, and should be reported to law enforcement.

Wilson has been charged as an adult despite his age due to a Michigan law that allows juveniles to be charged as adults in murder cases. Another defendant was arrested and charged as a juvenile for accessory after the fact.

