Defendant in Range Line shooting case sent to prison

Dec. 14—A 25-year-old man who fired several 9 mm rounds into another man's vehicle on Range Line Road in Joplin has been handed a five-year prison term.

Eduardo Macias pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to an amended count of first-degree assault in a plea deal dismissing a related count of armed criminal action and calling for the five-year term.

Judge David Mouton accepted the plea bargain and assessed Macias the agreed-upon length of sentence for the Class B felony conviction. Macias had been facing a more serious Class A felony count that carries a punishment range of 10 to 30 years.

Macias, who was listed on court records as homeless at the time of his arrest in the Sept. 4 shooting, fired about six rounds into a vehicle occupied by Maico Vazquez near North Range Line Road and Zora Street, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

Vazquez escaped injury in the shooting, and Macias fled westbound on Zora in a car that was stopped by police a short time later at the North Florida Avenue and East Nashville Street.

The arresting officer could smell alcohol on the defendant's breath as he was being taken into custody, and sobriety tests administered at Joplin City Jail led to the filing of an additional charge of driving while intoxicated.

The defendant's girlfriend, who was with him at the time, told an officer that he had been exhibiting road rage, yelling at and "flipping off" other drivers before pulling up next to Vazquez's vehicle and shooting at him without any apparent provocation, according to police.