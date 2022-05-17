Defendant returns with recovery program completion

May 16—It was not the first time Mark Winton stood before a judge in courtrooms in Cumberland County. Friday Winton looked forward to being the last time hearing his name called on a docket.

Armed with a framed certificate of completion of the Adult and Teen Challenge recovery program, Winton was able to stand before Judge Wesley Bray, and share his accomplishment.

Winton was sentenced in 2021 after he was arrested on charges of evading arrest, resisting arrest, introducing contraband into a penal institution and simple possession.

After pleading guilty, his application of furlough from his three-year sentence to attend a rehabilitation program was granted.

Bray told Winton he recognized it was not an easy path to go through rehab and complete the program and congratulated Winton for his accomplishment.

Part of that recognition was Winton being released from his custodial obligation to society and placed on supervised probation for the balance of his sentence.

"After a year or so, you can come back and petition the court to be released from probation" if Winton continues success in his recovery progress. A copy of his certificate was placed in his court file and Winton exited the courtroom after receiving congratulations from prosecutors and defense attorneys alike.

In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

Set for trial

—David Edward Seickendick, possession of a weapon by a felon, introducing contraband into a penal institution and simple possession of meth, set for trial June 28.

Probation violations

—Mackenzie Faith Cornell, pled guilty to a probation violation and is to serve the balance of a five-year sentence with credit for time already served in jail.

—Jackie Lee Davis Jr., pled guilty to a probation violation and is to serve 30 days in jail at 75%, with credit for time already served, and be released back onto supervised probation.

—Mackenzie Lynn Gass, pled guilty to a probation violation based on a new charge and is to serve the balance of a three-year sentence with credit for time already served.

—Brandon Nicole Goodner, pled guilty to a probation violation and is to serve 100 days in jail with credit for time already served and then be released back on supervised probation.

—Steve James Jagneaux, probation violation hearing continued to June 10.

—William Russell Keaton, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Keaton and probation violation hearing continued to June 6.

—Leslie Michelle Matheny, pled guilty to a probation violation and is transferred to supervision terms of community corrections.

—Talis Martin Miller, recovery court application pending and probation violation hearing continued to June 10.

—Shallymar Danyelle Mills, probation violation hearing continued to May 10.

—Jeffery Wayne Moody, pled guilty to a probation violation of arrest on new charge and is to serve the balance of a two-year sentence with credit for time already served.

—Eric Wayne Parsons, pled guilty to a probation violation because of moving without notice. Because Parsons was in compliance with probation requirements for two years of a six-year sentence, he is being credited with a total of 418 days already served.

—Jerald Lee Philpot, pled guilty to a probation violation of new arrests and is to serve the balance of a four-year sentence concurrently with General Sessions Court sentence.

—Garrett Andrew Pierce, pled guilty to a probation violation of being arrested on a new charge and is being returned to supervised probation after serving 64 days. Condition of probation is to complete alcohol and drug assessment and recommended followup.

—Keith Ray Price, pled guilty to a probation violation and is to serve the balance of a three-year sentence with credit for time already served.

—David Lee Queener, pled guilty to a probation violation of absconding and is to serve 180 days in jail and then be returned to supervised probation.

—Timmy Lee Roberts, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, Public Defender's Office withdraws from representation due to conflict and Kyle Cokinnias appointed to represent Roberts with case continued for tracking to May 10.

—Cecil Lee Smith, probation violation hearing continued to June 10.

—Susan Denise Stokes, probation violation hearing continued to May 10.

—Kenneth Andrew Toebbe, probation violation hearing continued to June 10.

—Joseph Scott Wyatt, probation violation hearing continued to June 10.

—Kathy Ann Soriano, probation violation hearing continued to June 10 at which time Soriano is to return to court with an attorney.

