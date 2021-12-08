Defendant says he saw killer shoot victim

Dec. 8—A co-defendant of a Beckley man who is accused of kidnapping and shooting to death an 18-year-old Beckley woman told Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick on Tuesday that he witnessed the July 9, 2018, shooting inside a Harper Road hotel room.

Tyrique Markell Pearl, 26, pleaded guilty to one felony count of conspiracy on Tuesday, accepting a plea deal offered by Raleigh County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons in return for Pearl's testimony about the actions of Davide Hudson, the Beckley man accused of first-degree murder for kidnapping and shooting to death Amber Meadows.

Pearl faces one to five years in prison and up to $10,000 in fines.

According to Hudson's criminal complaint, Meadows was out with two other women when Hudson, Pearl and codefendants Jonathan Bird and Antonio Williams kidnapped them and held them hostage inside two rooms that Hudson had allegedly secured at Travelodge under a pseudonym.

The four men were all initially charged with first degree murder, kidnapping and conspiracy in Meadows' death, along with two additional counts of kidnapping for allegedly kidnapping two additional victims, Destiny Conkle and Arileah Lacy.

Pearl and Bird have both pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and are expected to testify against Hudson.

Williams pleaded guilty in October 2020 to kidnapping and voluntary manslaughter and agreed to serve 20 years in prison. Former Raleigh Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Keller said that part of Williams' plea deal is that he would testify against Hudson, Pearl and Bird.

On Tuesday, Pearl told Kirkpatrick that he saw Hudson shoot Meadows in the back of her head.

"I want to hear from you perhaps exactly what you saw, what transpired," Judge Kirkpatrick told Pearl, prior to accepting his guilty plea. "Tell me in your own words what occurred."

Under a series of questions from Kirkpatrick, Pearl told the court that the four defendants had encountered the three girls and brought them to a hotel.

Once at the hotel, he said, the victims were not tied up but were prevented from leaving. All of the defendants had guns, Pearl said.

"Did some of the men threaten the girls?" Kirkpatrick asked.

"(Hudson) did," replied Pearl, adding that Hudson had threatened Meadows.

Pearl told Kirkpatrick that to intimidate the murder victim Hudson allegedly "drop-fired" his weapon, which Webster Dictionary defines as "a continued irregular discharge of firearms."

Pearl said Hudson had told his co-defendants that Meadows' boyfriend owed him money.

"He said her boyfriend owed him money, so he took it out on her," Pearl reported.

"Did you see him (Hudson) discharge his weapon?" Kirkpatrick asked.

"Yes," replied Pearl.

Pearl added that he saw Hudson shoot and that he saw Meadows being struck by a bullet.

"She was hit in the back of her head?" Kirkpatrick asked.

"Yes, sir," said Pearl.

"And you can confirm that Mr. Hudson was the individual that pulled the trigger that shot the victim, Amber Meadows?" asked the judge.

"Yes, sir," Pearl replied.

Conkle and Lacy told police that Hudson had "escorted" Meadows into an adjoining room and that they heard the shot that killed Meadows and that the men had then fled. The criminal complaint did not say that the victims had seen Hudson shoot Meadows to death.

The two also reported to police that they had been forced at gunpoint to go to the Travelodge after Hudson had started to argue with Meadows.

Hudson, while on home confinement for the charge in Meadows' murder, was charged in September with second degree sexual assault and conspiracy to commit a felony after a woman reported to police that Hudson raped her while a second man, Alfred Pittman, had forced her to perform oral sex inside of a car parked at Hudson's residence. Pittman is also charged in the attack.

In his statement to the court on Monday, Parsons said that the four men had initially "come upon three ladies in the Crab Orchard area of Raleigh County in the early morning hours."

"They convinced those ladies to travel with them to the Travelodge," said Parsons. "The stated purpose was that Mr. Hudson claimed that Ms. Meadows' boyfriend, Antoine Brown, (had stolen) something of value from him, perhaps controlled substances, perhaps money."

Parsons said the four men were all armed.

At the time of the crime, Parsons said, Pearl "came forward and admitted his responsibility in this case."

Parsons said that a jury would be likely to find Pearl guilty of conspiracy, which is the charge he accepted on Tuesday.

Kirkpatrick ordered that a pre-sentencing report be compiled and that Pearl be continually monitored by the Raleigh Day Report Center until his sentencing hearing on Feb. 16.