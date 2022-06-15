Defendant sentenced to 10 years in prison for Boulder armed robbery

Jun. 15—A Boulder man charged with more than 60 counts after police say he robbed a houseful of people while armed was sentenced to prison as part of a plea agreement to resolve his case.

Elwaleed Mohamed Elhage, 23, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Boulder District Court to conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit burglary of a dwelling.

As part of the plea agreement, Elhage was sentenced to five years in the Colorado Department of Corrections on both those counts to be served consecutively. That sentence will run concurrent to a four-year sentence for a 2020 drug distribution case, for a total of 10 years in prison.

He will receive credit for 467 days of time served.

Elhage's case had been pending for more than two years with several attempts at taking the case to trial, including a now-canceled date in August.

"The Boulder Police Department did an excellent job with this complex investigation," Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in a statement. "As a result of their efforts, we were able to secure this guilty plea and lengthy prison sentence. Given this defendant's actions and our commitment to community safety, this serious consequence is the right outcome. In prosecuting the case, our staff worked closely with the victims. We appreciate their cooperation in this difficult case."

According to an arrest affidavit, two armed men went to a house in the 900 block of Ninth Street on Feb. 23, 2020, while a man and his girlfriend were home. The man told police Elhage and the other suspect, who had a mask on, hit him with brass knuckles and threatened them with guns before forcing him to send Elhage $400 electronically.

Later that day, Elhage and several other masked suspects with weapons returned to the house, which then had six people inside. The suspect reportedly put everyone in the kitchen and had them empty their pockets and ransacked the house. Two of the people in the house were injured during the robbery, according to the affidavit.

While Elhage had a mask on during the second incident, several witnesses identified him by voice and said Elhage was known as a local drug dealer. Several of the people in the house also later admitted to police they had stolen some items from Elhage at a party the night before.