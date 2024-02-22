Defendant sentenced to 28 years for producing child porn

Feb. 22—A man who pleaded guilty of creating child pornography was sentenced Tuesday to 28 years in prison.

Johnathan Fitzgerald Cannada, 41, of Somerset, pleaded guilty in September to coercing a minor into sexual conduct in order to produce visual depictions of that conduct.

According to a press release for the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Kentucky, "On at least two occasions, Cannada filmed himself engaging in sexual activity with the minor. Separately, the minor would also capture sexually explicit depictions of herself, on a device Cannada provided her, and would then send them to him, via Facebook Messenger, at his request. During the investigation, Cannada also attempted to obstruct justice in several ways, by remotely wiping the victim's device while it was in police custody, encouraging the victim to delete evidence through Facebook Messenger, and threatening physical violence toward a family member of the victim."

According to court documents, the incidents took place within both Pulaski and Lincoln counties.

One Pulaski incident happened sometime between 2016 and 2017 for one victim.

A second victim was contacted by Cannada between sometime in 2020 and September 21, 2021.

Then, around September 18, 2021, the court alleges Cannada threatened a different witness — not the victims mentioned above — through text.

The Indictment states that Cannada "threatened physical violence towards [victim] and her spouse, further advising [victim] that Somerset Police Department would not save her..."

Cannada will be required to serve at least 85% of his sentence. After serving his sentence, he will be required to serve 10 years of supervised release.

He is also required to participate in a sex offender treatment program, and will be required to sign with the Sex Offender Registry.

The U.S. Attorney's Office stated that the investigation was conducted by FBI, the Somerset Police Department, and the Kentucky Attorney General's Office. David Dalton, Commonwealth Attorney for the 28th Judicial Circuit, also provided significant assistance, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Mary Melton prosecuted the case.

