Defendant sentenced to probation in connection with psilocybin mushroom grow in Lyons

Jan. 31—One of two people arrested as part of an investigation into a psilocybin mushroom grow in Lyons was sentenced to probation as part of a plea agreement.

Jessica Marie Ondra, 41, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Boulder District Court to one count of possession with intent to sell or manufacture psilocybin, a Class 3 drug felony.

As part of the plea agreement, Ondra was sentenced to two years of probation with no jail time.

Boulder District Judge Nancy Salomone said she was familiar with the case due to a pending motions hearing and said she felt the plea deal was appropriate.

Ondra's co-defendant, Richard Eric Bookal, is awaiting sentencing on his case on April 3 after pleading guilty earlier this month to possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy.

According to an arrest affidavit, the Boulder County Drug Task Force served a search warrant at 100 Eagle Canyon Circle in Lyons for criminal mischief on July 7, 2021.

Nobody was home, so officers went in through an open glass door and found a large psilocybin mushroom grow, with 555 "clusters" of mushrooms totaling just under 3,000 pounds.

In addition, the task force found about 5 pounds of dried psilocybin mushroom.

According to the affidavit, investigators also found 30 grams of cocaine, 22 grams of Ketamine, 20 grams of LSD, 6 grams of MDMA, 28 Oxycodone pills, eight amphetamine pills, 15 pills of Clonazepam, eight Modafinil pills and 20 pills of Alprazolam, which is more commonly known by the brand name Xanax.

According to the affidavit, the search also produced about 18 pounds of loose leaf marijuana as well as marijuana concentrate and some of the supplies and tools used to create marijuana extract.

Investigators also found $57,844 in cash at the residence.