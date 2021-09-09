Defendant shot in Person County courthouse, deputies injured

A defendant enraged by a guilty verdict rushed toward a Person County judge, leading to a fracas and his own gunshot wound to the head, officials said Thursday.

Sheriff Dewey Jones said the defendant tried to attack multiple people in the Roxboro courtroom around noon, and that one person is heading to the hospital in critical condition.

“There is not a community threat. The courthouse will remain closed throughout the remainder of the day,” Jones said in a statement.

Roxboro Police Chief David Hess added: “Both agencies are working together during this difficult time. Our hearts and prayers go out to everyone involved. We would ask the community to please be patient during this process.”

Louisburg attorney Boyd Sturges said he had spoken to a District Court judge there and identified the man as Christopher Thomas Vaughn, who is charged with false imprisonment.

Sturges said the defendant threw a chair and ran for the judge’s bench, and two officers subdued the large man, leading to several broken bones. At one point, he said, the defendant tried to grab one of the deputies’ guns.