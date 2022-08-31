Defendant in stabbing of police officer deemed unfit to stand trial

Aug. 31—A 23-year-old defendant accused of stabbing a police officer March 5 outside King Cash Saver in Carthage has been deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial.

Judge David Mouton ruled at a hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court that Jacob S. Snyder is not currently mentally competent to assist in his own defense and ordered that he be committed in the meantime to the custody of the Missouri Department of Mental Health.

Snyder has been facing felony counts of first-degree assault of a special victim, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon as well as misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and trespassing in connection with the March 5 incident.

A probable-cause affidavit states that Snyder — listed as homeless at the time — pulled a knife on Carthage police Sgt. Hayden Swinehart as Swinehart was attempting to detain him for trespassing after a report of a man testing door handles of vehicles in the store's parking lot. In the ensuing struggle, Swinehart was cut on the arm and his glasses broken.