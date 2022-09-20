Defendant to stand trial on domestic assault charge

Sep. 20—NEOSHO, Mo. — A judge ordered a Newton County man to stand trial on a felony domestic assault charge after a preliminary hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court.

Judge Christine Rhoades ruled that probable cause exists for Joshua R. Seigel, 42, to stand trial on a charge of first-degree domestic assault and set his initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Sept. 28.

Seigel is accused of going to an ex-girlfriend's home on Goldfinch Road on Aug. 18 and slamming her head into a concrete wall.

The woman told a Newton County sheriff's investigator that she was knocked out, according to a probable-cause affidavit. She remembered coming to later the same night, crawling to a phone to call for help but passing out a second time before she could make the call.

The affidavit states that her mother found her lying in a pool of blood inside her residence the next day, and she was taken to a hospital where she was told she had a concussion and brain bleed.

Seigel also faces charges of manufacturing a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm pertaining to a search warrant executed on his residence five days later by Newton County deputies. He has a preliminary hearing on those charges coming up in October.