Defendant to stand trial in Joplin assault case

May 27—A 46-year-old Joplin man waived a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on charges that he assaulted a woman with his fists and a baton.

Corbin A. Caldwell waived the hearing on charges of second-degree assault and armed criminal action stemming from an incident on March 7, 2021, at 3030 W. 15th St. in Joplin.

A probable-cause affidavit states Norma Landers, 57, of Webb City, was at the residence helping Shannan English, 48, of Joplin, pack up her belongings when Caldwell came in and hit Landers in the face with his fist and then struck her on the head with a baton.

The affidavit states that both women were treated for injuries by paramedics called to the scene. But the document does not state how English was injured and only a single assault charge was filed.

Associate Judge Joseph Hensley set Caldwell's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on July 25.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.