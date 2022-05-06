Defendant to stand trial in Joplin street robbery case

May 6—A 33-year-old Joplin man waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on armed robbery charges and was ordered to stand trial.

James L. Gautney waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on counts of first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and trafficking in stolen identities. Associate Judge Joseph Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for May 25.

The charges stem from an incident Jan. 13 in the 1500 block of South Virginia Avenue in Joplin. Police were called when William Harter reported finding a man inside his parked vehicle who threatened him with a handgun when Harter confronted him.

A probable-cause affidavit states that the suspect had found the gun, which belonged to Harter, in a pocket of the driver's side door and that he fled with it after ordering Harter to back off. Police later stopped Gautney and recovered the gun from a pocket of backpack he was carrying, according to the affidavit.

Police also purportedly found a wallet, 11 credit cards and other forms of identification belonging to other people in the backpack.