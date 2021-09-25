Defendant to stand trial on teen's rape report

Sep. 25—NEOSHO, Mo. — A Newton County judge decided at a preliminary hearing this week that a 20-year-old man should stand trial on a charge he raped an 11-year-old girl at gunpoint two years ago.

Associate Judge Christine Rhoades ruled at the conclusion of the hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court that there was probable cause for Cameron J. Rusk to be bound over on a count of first-degree statutory rape. A second count of statutory sodomy was dismissed for lack of evidence.

The charges were filed following an investigation early this year by the Newton County Sheriff's Department into disclosures a 13-year-old girl made concerning an alleged sexual assault about two years ago at an address in rural Newton County.

The girl told investigators that she was 11 in 2019 when Rusk threatened to kill her with a gun he had with him in his bedroom if she did not let him have sex with her, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

The affidavit indicates that the investigator had trouble locating Rusk because in the intervening time he had moved out of state.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.