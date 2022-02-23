Defendant takes plea deal in Boulder attempted murder case

Feb. 22—A man accused of breaking a car window and attempting to stab the driver has taken a plea deal in his case.

Kevin Ray, 41, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and a crime of violence sentence enhancer, according to online court records.

Prosecutors dismissed the original charges, including second-degree attempted murder and attempted first-degree assault.

Ray, who remains in custody, is set for sentencing on April 8.

According to an arrest affidavit, Boulder officers were dispatched the morning of Sept. 25, 2020, for a menacing call in the 4700 block of Pearl East Circle.

The named victim said a man, later identified as Ray, broke his car window and pulled a knife on him, and then ran into the bushes.

The man said he arrived at his job and that when he was about to exit his vehicle, Ray broke the driver side window with the back end of a black knife. The man told police Ray then reached into the vehicle with the knife "and started to thrust with stabbing motions at him."

The man was not injured during the incident and was able to back his vehicle away, but said Ray followed the vehicle and threw a large tree branch at the front of the car, according to the affidavit.

Police arrived and saw a weapon in Ray's hand. He did not stop when police asked and began to run, according to the affidavit. Police used pepper spray and then fired bean bags, which were both ineffective.

Ray eventually stopped and laid on the ground, and was then taken into custody.