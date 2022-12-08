Defendant takes stand on 3rd day of road rage homicide trial

Dec. 8—POTTSVILLE — Tamiir Ion Whitted took the stand on his own behalf Wednesday, telling a jury what happened in his eyes that fateful day in 2021 when he allegedly stabbed an Orwigsburg man to death following a road rage incident.

Under questioning by his attorney — David S. Nenner, Philadelphia — Whitted, 31, of Pottsville, said on the day he encountered George Marcincin, 38, he was traveling south on Route 61 going to his job in Reading, a job he had just started two weeks earlier.

Whitted said the two had their first encounter in Schuylkill Haven. As they traveled south on Route 61, Marcincin began driving aggressively, cutting in front of him and then slamming on the brakes, as well as keeping pace with him and not allowing him to pass.

"He was trying to make me slam into the back of his truck," Whitted said.

As the two approached the intersection with Brick Hill Road in West Brunswick Twp., Whitted said, Marcincin came alongside him, rolled down his window and yelled, "(expletive) you. I'm going to kill you."

When the two vehicles approached a red light at the intersection, Whitted said he was paranoid and nervous.

The defendant said that after the two vehicles stopped, he looked at his mirror and saw Marcincin exit his truck and walk toward Whitted's car in an aggressive manner.

"He was big, he was heavyweight and his body language was aggressive," he told the court.

Whitted said he exited his car with the intention of asking Marcincin what was going on.

"I said, 'What's the problem,' " Whitted said. He said the man replied, "I'm gonna knock your head off."

Before getting out of his vehicle, Whitted took the knife from his driver's side door compartment because he was scared of what the man would or could do to him and put the weapon in his waistband, the defendant testified.

He said Marcincin grabbed him, started swinging at him and that he was unable to get away.

"He had a grip on my shirt," Whitted said.

In an attempt to get away, Whitted said, he stabbed Marcincin in the left arm. He said that he and Marcincin tripped and fell to the ground. He said he dropped the knife, but Marcincin was "still coming at me."

Whitted testified that he was able to retrieve the knife and said to himself: "Who is this guy? What is his purpose?"

The defendant said he does not recall inflicting the other 18 stab wounds that prosecutors said Marcincin suffered.

After the assault, Whitted just got in his car and drove with no purpose other than to call his mother and tell her what happened, he said.

Whitted said he wanted to call his mother because she was the person whom he went to all of his life. He wanted to tell her what happened and ask for advice on what to do.

In testimony Tuesday, an Orwigsburg police officer described how Whitted refused to stop while being followed after the stabbing and that eventually he pulled over on Route 61 south of where the crime occurred.

Whitted said he barely recalls being followed by police after leaving the scene and he finally stopped after his mother told him to do so.

"That was the reason, that was the last stop," Whitted said, referring to taking his mother's advice.

Nenner then questioned Whitted about his childhood, during which he and his brother were purportedly physically abused by their mother and father while living in Wayne, New Jersey.

Whitted told the court that if he did something wrong, his mother would beat him using a belt, extension cord or whatever else she could find. He also said he was bullied in school.

Whitted called himself "humble" and "respectful for the most part," as well as a quiet man who keeps to himself.

Under questioning by First Assistant District Attorney Michael J. Stine, Whitted said that he never thought about turning off Route 61 after thinking he was in danger.

He also said he did not think of just driving away when he saw Marcincin exit his vehicle and approach him.

"I just wanted to ask him what was going on," Whitted said.

When asked numerous questions by Stine about the other wounds to Marcincin, Whitted answered each time, "I don't remember."

Whitted told Stine that he was "in fear of his life" at the time of the stabbing.

Psychologist testifies

Testifying for the defense was Dr. Steven Samuel, a criminal and forensic psychologist from Philadelphia.

Samuel told the court that he examined Whitted and determined he had an abusive childhood, both physical and psychological, and that while growing up, the defendant heard his mother stress the importance of being afraid of people and not trusting anyone.

With his mother having that belief, she carries a knife at all times as well, Samuel said.

Samuel said that Whitted is in a heavily dependent relationship with his mother and, for that reason, he called her after the stabbing.

"He called her because he didn't know what to do," the doctor said.

Samuel said that Whitted suffers from depression, moderate to severe paranoia and post-traumatic stress disorder, as well as having the history of physical child abuse and neglect.

Samuel told the court that Whitted, due to his paranoia and distrust, believed it was necessary to take the action he did at the scene of the stabbing.

"He was in immediate danger," the doctor said.

Samuel also told the court that Whitted, when interviewed, felt that he should not have done what he did.

When questioned by Stine, Samuel said that Whitted may have perceived a threat that was not there because of his illnesses.

Whitted is charged with one count of first-degree murder; one felony count of third-degree murder; and two felony counts of aggravated assault.

He is also charged with one misdemeanor count each of simple assault, fleeing or attempting to elude police, resisting arrest, possessing instruments of crime and reckless endangerment.

Assistant District Attorney Thomas P. Pellish is assisting prosecuting the case.

The trial is scheduled to resume at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, when lawyers from both the defense and prosecution will present closing arguments.