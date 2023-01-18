Defendant testifies in 2017 North Shore kidnapping, murder trial

Jan. 18—She was mistaken.

Stephen Brown testified at his murder and kidnapping trial Tuesday that the now 13-year-old daughter of 51-year-old Telma Boinville, slain five years ago at a Pupukea vacation rental, was mistaken when testifying that Brown told her, "We killed your mom."

She was mistaken.

Stephen Brown testified at his murder and kidnapping trial Tuesday that the now 13-year-old daughter of 51-year-old Telma Boinville, slain five years ago at a Pupukea vacation rental, was mistaken when testifying that Brown told her, "We killed your mom."

Instead, the 28-year-old said he told then 8-year-old Makana Boinville Emery on Dec. 7, 2017, that her mom wanted her inside and that she walked into the house, in contrast to her testimony that a green-haired guy carried her in.

Brown testified that after they went into the house, "I said, 'There's been an accident.' She said, 'Where's my mom ? I'm scared, '" to which he said, "'Everything's going to be OK. We're not going to hurt you.'"

Brown alleges his then-­girlfriend, Hailey Dandurand, killed Boinville while he was outside. She is set to be tried separately in July also for the second-degree murder and the kidnappings of the mother and daughter.

"I did not hurt her, did not cause any of those injuries, " he said, looking at the jurors.

Brown said he was a foster child in Ohio at age 6 or 7 due to a drug-addicted mom, and came to Hawaii from Florida at age 20 to be with his biological father. But they didn't get along, and in 2017 left his father, but not before stealing cash from him.

His father pressed charges and had him put in jail, where he was assaulted, he said.

Brown was on probation when he met Dandurand on Tinder, a dating app, and thought he was in love with her because she was different. She liked cutting herself, "liked the sight of blood " and had some throwing knives in her hoodie pocket, though no such evidence was ever introduced. She was "spontaneous, kinda doesn't care, " and would "steal stuff like it was nothing."

Story continues

Brown's account of Dec. 7, 2017, is that the pair had been camping on the beach behind the Punaluu house when Dandurand discovered it was empty, climbed through a second-­floor window and let him in through a downstairs door.

The couple had been smoking cannabis and had the munchies, so he cooked eggs and tortillas, he said.

Meanwhile, she went into the garage and found a bat and hammer.

They ate. Then he broke into a liquor cabinet. They began drinking, and he was bagging bottles of alcohol when they heard someone enter the house, so they hid at first. Dandurand had their camp machete in hand.

Boinville confronted them, asking who they were, and told them, "Just go."

"Next thing you know, Hailey told her to lay down, and she lays down, " Brown said.

He said Boinville was cooperative, didn't scream and told them, "I have a daughter outside."

Brown said Dandurand told him to grab a rope and tie her up, but it was never his plan. His first instinct was to run, "but we had all our stuff, " he said.

He tied Boinville's feet behind her and handed Dandurand the rope to tie her hands, he said.

When he left her, "she was unharmed. She was perfectly fine."

He alleges Dandurand told him to check to see whether anyone else was around. He said he crept around for about 10 to 15 minutes and spotted the girl in Boinville's truck parked outside.

When he returned, "Telma had been hurt already. There's blood around her."

He said he got on his hands and knees to check her neck and wrist for a pulse. She was unresponsive, but he did not know she was dead, only that "she was very hurt."

He said he wiped his bloodied hands on his clothes.

Deputy Prosecutor Scott Bell asked Brown whether he saw the numerous injuries including chop wounds to the back of her head when he went to check her pulse.

"All I saw was blood, " he said.

He said he did see blood matted to her head when he initially checked for a pulse, but no plastic bag over her head.

He said Dandurand told him to get the girl and take her upstairs.

Brown said he carried her through the living room, where her mother was, and upstairs, but "covered Makana's face so she didn't see anything, " sat her on the bed and tied her ankles to the bedpost, and Dandurand taped her mouth.

Bell showed a photo of the 8-year-old sitting on the bed with her feet tied and questioned whether he hid her eyes so she didn't see where he was taking her.

"I was just shielding her face, " he said.

Brown said when the rental guest arrived and called out, he and Dandurand hastily fled in Boinville's truck and ended up at Mililani Town Center.

He parked near Walmart, and Dandurand stole a bottle of vodka, of which he drank nearly two-thirds. He attributed his belligerent behavior and forgetfulness after that to being drunk.

Brown said he tried to run because "I was scared and drunk, and I didn't want to go back to jail. Jail was horrible."

He showed police a folding knife on his belt loop. "I was trying to provoke them to shoot me, " he said. "I didn't want to go back to jail."

He said he told police to shoot him for that reason, not because he killed Boinville.

He denied inflicting any injuries on her and killing her.