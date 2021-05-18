Defendant testifies in rape, domestic violence trial

David Wilson, Appeal-Democrat, Marysville, Calif.
·1 min read

May 17—The defendant charged with rape and domestic violence in a Yuba County Superior Court jury trial testified on Friday.

Marvin Wade, Jr., 37, took the stand on the third day of witness testimony. He is facing charges of two counts of oral copulation with a minor under 14, rape, domestic violence, and false imprisonment for incidents that allegedly occurred in June 2020.

Wade allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl in the house where Wade, the girl and her mother had been living for about a month. Two days later, Wade allegedly physically assaulted the girl's mother. After escaping the house, the girl told her mother that Wade had raped her.

Along with Wade, Marysville Police Department Sgt. Joe Liebman, Criminalist Briana Smalling and previous victims of Wade testified on Friday.

In 2006, Wade was sentenced to 11 years, four months in state prison for assault with a deadly weapon, procuring a victim under 16 for prostitution, and rape.

The trial went out of order to allow the defense to call Wade. The district attorney's office has not rested its case and will recall the juvenile victim, call a registered nurse and recall Liebman to testify today (Tuesday), according to Deputy District Attorney Morgan Luna.

Testimony will begin at 9 a.m.

