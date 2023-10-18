Defendant testifies on religious beliefs in El Paso lawyer fatal shooting trial

Divine revelations of babies being sacrificed in satanic rituals at Memorial Park led to the ambush and fatal shooting of an El Paso lawyer outside her Central El Paso home, the alleged gunman testified.

Joseph Angel Alvarez testified Wednesday, Oct. 18, in his murder trial that he was a "very religious man" whose prayers to God led him to learn "babies being killed in satanic abortion rituals" at the park.

Alvarez is facing one count each of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the Nov. 14, 2020, fatal shooting of El Paso lawyer Georgette Kaufmann at her home in the 3000 block of Copper Avenue in the historic Manhattan Heights neighborhood. Daniel Kaufmann, who is Georgette Kaufmann's husband, was also shot at the home, but he survived his injuries.

Alvarez took the stand Wednesday morning on the third day of his murder trial. He is facing up to 99 years or life in prison if convicted.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The trial, which started Monday, Oct. 16, is being held in the 210th District Court at the Enrique Moreno County Courthouse in Downtown El Paso. Judge Alyssa Perez is presiding over the trial.

State prosecutors Raoaa King and Ray Duke are trying the case for the El Paso District Attorney's Office, while Alvarez's defense team is led by attorney Greg Anderson.

Study of religious texts reveal satanic sacrifices

Alvarez sat quietly by his attorneys throughout the trial, but once he took the stand and began testifying about his religious beliefs, he became excited and spoke rapidly.

He went on long rants about religious texts, satanists and artwork that depicted baby sacrifices.

Jurors had no visible reactions to Alvarez's testimony.

He testified he was fired from his job working for United Airlines in February 2020 after he raised concerns to his coworkers about them having premarital sex.

While unemployed, Alverez said he prayed and began studying the Bible and other religious text such as The Book of Enoch.

He testified he had never been in a romantic relationship and questioned God, "how can this lesbian be having fun, but not me?"

Alvarez claimed he "quickly received revelations from God" about holy matrimony and the evil of premarital sex. He testified this led him to learn that aborted babies did not go to heaven.

Artwork was shown from books Alvarez was reading. The artwork included drawings from H.R. Giger, who worked on the movie "Aliens." Alvarez claimed the artwork showed the dangers of not following the "laws of God."

He added the artwork depicted satanic rituals and babies being sacrificed.

Alvarez also claimed movies such as the Harry Potter series depicted baby sacrifices and their bodies being planted in the ground as part of satanic rituals.

As his belief in satanic rituals grew, Alvarez testified he received a "divine revelation" that satanists and witches were sacrificing babies at Memorial Park. He claimed tarot cards showed that four elements — Earth, air, water and fire — were present at the park and proved satanic rituals were being performed there.

He claimed the sacrificed babies were being buried in the ground and caused the trees to grow "contorted." He believed the benches at the park were at an abnormal height, which he believed showed the element of air.

An old watering well near the park showed the element of water, and a furnace at a home in the area represented fire, he testified.

He believed an altar under a bridge in the park was used to kill babies. Mothers would leave their babies at the altar, satanists would kill the babies and then "trolls and demons" would take the babies, he testified.

Alvarez testified he believed he played a role in the overturning of Roe v Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court and more states becoming pro-life.

He claimed hundreds of letters he sent to politicians and public leaders led them to work to ban abortions. The letters included Bible verses and his concerns about satanic rituals being performed across the U.S. and the world, he testified.

Alvarez said he believed their sacrifices were "generational rituals" and "cursed" the house and residents in the area near Memorial Park.

Alvarez continued testifying Wednesday afternoon.

Aaron Martinez may be reached at amartinez1@elpasotimes.com or on Twitter @AMartinezEPT.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso lawyer fatal shooting trial unveils alleged satanic rituals