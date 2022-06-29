Defendant testifies while facing possible death sentence in Fort Worth officer’s murder

The defendant convicted of capital murder in the death of a Fort Worth police officer took the stand Wednesday in the punishment phase of a Tarrant County trial.

A jury found Timothy Huff, 36, guilty of murder on Monday for the death of Garrett Hull, an officer who was posthumously promoted to corporal after he was killed in September 2018. Huff did not shoot Hull, but according to prosecutors, was one of two accomplices in a robbery that preceded the shooting.

The trial entered the punishment phase Monday afternoon. Over the course of three days, defense and prosecuting attorneys have called witnesses to testify about the impact of Hull’s death as well as Huff’s character, mental health history and background. Huff faces either life in prison or the death penalty.

Before Huff’s testimony, Judge George Gallagher ordered bailiffs to remove Huff’s shackles. Huff began testimony before the jury and courtroom — which was filled with Hull’s family and Fort Worth police colleagues as well as several of Huff’s family members — with a general apology about Hull’s death.

“I understand what it’s like to lose somebody. I lost somebody close to me recently too.” Huff said. “I hope the family can forgive.”

Huff was not aware that Hull was shot that night, Huff testified, and “didn’t intend for it to happen.”

Dacion Steptoe, one of Huff’s fellow robbers, was the one who fatally shot Hull, according to prosecutors. On the night of Sept. 13, 2018, authorities said, Steptoe, Samuel Mayfield and Huff robbed Los Vaqueros bar at gunpoint.

The criminal investigations unit, made up of Hull and several other officers, had been tracking the trio in multiple robberies across Fort Worth that were growing increasingly violent, according to testimony. As the unit trailed the robbers — dubbed “the Cantina Bandits” by law enforcement — Steptoe, Mayfield and Huff went into the bar and held the patrons at gunpoint, witnesses said.

When the robbers ran from the bar, Hull’s unit and teams of other responding officers began to track them throughout the surrounding neighborhoods. Hull chased Steptoe through streets and yards until Steptoe ambushed Hull and shot him. Hull returned fire and another officer fatally shot Steptoe. Hull was rushed to the hospital, but he died the next day.

“If I had the option, I would have changed it,” Huff testified Wednesday. “I didn’t have the option at the time because I didn’t know it was going to happen.”

By finding Huff guilty of capital murder, the jury has ruled that Huff legally was responsible for Hull’s death. Prosecuting attorneys argued Huff should have known someone was likely to be killed as the group committed violent robberies.

One of Huff’s defense attorneys, Patrick Curran, asked about Huff’s family life growing up. A juvenile probation officer previously testified about Huff’s childhood, which she said was chaotic and at times, violent.

Huff’s father was murdered, Huff said, when Huff was 9 years old. At Huff’s father’s funeral, Huff sneaked up to look into the casket and said the body was mangled and unrecognizable. The memory “stuck with me for a long time,” Huff said.

“I am not the type of person they made me seem to be,” Huff said. “I have a good heart.”

The court broke for lunch at 12:30 p.m. and testimony continued at 1 p.m. Prosecuting attorneys previously pushed back against the characterization of Huff as a victim of his circumstances. When a clinical psychologist discussed Huff’s traumatic childhood and mental health conditions on Tuesday, prosecuting attorneys argued Huff had a history of manipulation and exaggerating traumatic events.

On Wednesday, defense attorneys also called five employees with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office to the stand to testify about Huff’s behavior in jail. The officers said Huff was respectful and well behaved.

Prosecuting attorneys pointed out Huff was in multiple fights while held in Tarrant County Detention Center. In one fight in 2016, according to a report shown in court, Huff bit off part of a man’s ear.