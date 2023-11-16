Defendant tied to 2020 killing of a Lafayette woman sentenced for burglary

Joseph Adkins pleaded guilty Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, to burglary while armed with a deadly weapon and being a habitual offender in connection to the Sept. 28, 2020, killing of Amber Barrett in the 900 block of Southlea Drive in Lafayette.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Joseph Adkins has 15 months left to serve on an unrelated prison sentence before he begins serving the 25 years he received Thursday for burglary with a deadly weapon and being an habitual offender stemming from the Sept. 28, 2020, killing of 28-year-old Amber Barrett.

In Indiana, most felony inmates must serve 75 percent of a prison sentence before being eligible for release. When Adkins, who is 35, finishes serving Thursday's sentence, he will be 56 years old. He'll then have three years of probation.

The 28-year sentence was prescribed in the plea agreement.

"This started with you," Tippecanoe Superior 2 Judge Steve Meyer said, noting that Adkins and Emily Madison returned to Madison's home after a trip and believed someone had stolen property from the house.

Adkins thought Barrett stole the property, so he, Madison, Michael Penrod and Joshua White drove to Barrett's small apartment in her grandmother's garage on Southlea Drive. Some how during the confrontation with Barrett, Madison ended up shooting and killing Barrett.

All four suspects pleaded guilty. Madison pleaded to murder, Penrod admitted to robbery, Adkins to burglary with a deadly weapon and being a habitual offender, and White to burglary. White is the only defendant yet to be sentenced.

"If you had made better choices that night, that young girl, Amber, might be alive today," Meyer said.

Meyer also took notice that Adkins disparaged Barrett during his courtroom statement, which was similar to his written comment to the court filed Wednesday.

“I didn’t know Emily was going to break into Ambers (sic) house nor did I know she had a gun on her," Adkins wrote. "I was only trying to help Emily get her stuff back cuz (sic) it was stolen by (Amber) a girl that I had been hanging out with that she didn’t know.

"But I take responsibility for my actions that night. And I regret taking Emily over there. I’m also truly sorry what happened to Amber.”

Adkins' sentencing hearing was the third time Barrett's family members gave victim-impact statements about their loss and their anger at Madison, Penrod, White and Adkins. They'll go through the emotional angst again next month when White is sentenced.

During the family members' statements, they highlighted Adkins' drug addiction — a problem he shared with Barrett. While Adkins' drug use was centerstage in Thursday's hearing, Barrett's family alluded to it being part of the reason for the four people showing up at Barrett's apartment. Prosecutors have not commented on the specifics, yet.

“I hope the last time you got high was worth it because you paid with your life,” Barrett's mother, Leah Meza said, vowing to advocate for him to remain in prison as long as possible.

“You’re still a murderer. All of you,” Meza said. “I don’t have any forgiveness for you.”

“You didn’t pull the trigger, but you’re still responsible,” said Nichole Martinez, Barrett's cousin. “She’s gone. For what? For what?”

Colleen Crull, Barrett's maternal grandmother, said, “You knew Amber. You ate her food. You took advantage of a person trying to recover.”

Crull's sharp words seemed to take aim at Adkins' life.

“What does your life mean?” she asked. “Maybe in 25 years, you can become a respectable person because today you are the lowest of low.”

Crull grew more angry as she accused Adkins of taking Barrett's property, including her artwork and a 150-year-old family heirloom.

“If I could come over there and slap you, I would,” she said.

Adkins will begin serving Thursday's sentence in February 2025 after he completes a drug-related sentence from another county.

