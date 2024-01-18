Defendant in Time Warp Comics theft case takes plea deal

Jan. 17—A man accused of breaking into a Boulder comic store and stealing more than $13,000 in comics took a plea deal Friday.

James Dobbins Wear, 35, pleaded guilty to third-degree assault — knowingly and recklessly causing injury; and second-degree attempted burglary of dwelling. All other charges were dismissed.

Wear is currently out of custody after posting a $4,000 bond and is set to appear for sentencing on March 6. The District Attorney's Office did not say if lawyers agreed to a stipulated sentencing range.

According to an affidavit, a person broke into Time Warp Comics, 3105 28th St., at 3:13 a.m. July 28 and stole 22 comics worth more than $13,000 while causing almost $3,000 in damages.

Two comic book stores in Colorado Springs contacted Time Warp's owner after they bought items from Wear in early August before the store owners saw news reports of the theft and identified the items as being stolen, according to the affidavit.

One store paid Wear $600 for 10 items while another store paid him $4,000 for eight items. Both store owners said Wear came in with a woman and a child and told the owners the comics were from Wear's late brother-in-law.

Wear left his actual name with one of the stores, according to the affidavit. Police were able to confirm his identity at the second store through surveillance footage.