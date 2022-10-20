Defendant who took plea deal testifies against 3 others in Somerset County murder trial

Oct. 20—SOMERSET, Pa. — A witness who testified in Somerset County court on Wednesday, the third day of trial for the kidnapping and murder of two men, was a defendant in the case before seeking a plea deal last week.

Devon Wyrick, 27, nicknamed "Q," began his testimony by positively identifying all three co-defendants in the courtroom — Marekus Benson, or "Trigg"; Deandre Callander, or "Fatty"; and his older brother, Samson Washington, or "Squad."

Wyrick said he was present when James Smith, 32, of Portage, and Damian Staniszewski, 19, of Duncansville, were kidnapped under the pretense of a drug deal on a night in late March 2017 in a parking lot at The Johnstown Galleria.

He said he was at the house on Boyd Street in Johnstown's Eighth Ward where Smith and Staniszewski were beaten, and he said he was at the wooded area off Ligonier Pike where they were killed by two shots to the head each.

Wyrick became briefly emotional a couple times when he testified about his relationship with his brother, Washington, 30, who Wyrick said fired the fatal shots.

Wyrick moved from Michigan to Ohio with his family, including Washington, at age 8. Over time, he said, he and his brother became involved in the East Main Money Gang, or simply the "Money Gang." In that Ohio-based gang, he came to know the other two defendants in the case, Benson, 32, and Callander, 29.

Wyrick followed Washington to Johnstown in 2017 to sell drugs.

"He said, 'I don't want you here,' " Wyrick said, becoming tearful. " 'You are my little brother,' he told me."

Still, Wyrick began his own drug operation in Johnstown.

He said that all four men worked individually in different areas of Johnstown, with their own stashes of drugs. Wyrick said he couldn't speak for the others, but he would replenish his stash by traveling back to Ohio.

He sold drugs from a residence at the Solomon Homes complex in Johnstown, which he used strictly for business, he said. He kept his clothes at the Boyd Street house, which was Washington's "stash house," he said. Washington also had a house where he lived in Moxham, he said.

Story continues

While visiting the Boyd Street house in late March 2017, Wyrick said, he saw that it appeared it had been robbed. He called Washington, who arrived to discover his drugs were missing. In addition, money belonging to Benson was missing.

Through a customer, Wyrick said, the men learned that Smith and Staniszewski may have stolen the items. Washington gathered Benson, Callander, Wyrick and the customer at his house in Moxham to ask the customer where Smith lived.

Wyrick testified that in two vehicles — a white Jeep Liberty that Wyrick would rent from a customer in exchange for crack cocaine, and a dark Pontiac Aztec owned by one of the other defendants — the four men followed the customer's vehicle to Smith's residence in Portage. Benson and Washington knocked on the door, but no one answered.

That part of Wyrick's story was supported by another witness, a neighbor of Smith's who saw the vehicles circling and became suspicious. The neighbor got a photo of the Jeep's license plate and provided it to police. The vehicle was traced to a woman who also testified on Wednesday, saying she had allowed Wyrick to use it in exchange for drugs.

Finding no one home at Smith's home, all the men except for the customer who had led them to Smith's house returned to Moxham, Wyrick said. From there, Callander went back to his part of Johnstown.

Callander's defense attorney, Matt Zatko, later stressed Callander's separation. Under Zatko's cross-examination, Wyrick said there had been no plan made to kidnap or murder anyone when Callander left — and Callander was later absent when those actions were carried out by Washington and Benson, Wyrick testified.

Wyrick said Smith and Staniszewski eventually called Washington, seeking drugs. He said it became apparent to Washington that the two men were trying to cover the tracks of their theft.

At his brother's direction, Wyrick said, he drove to meet the men in Staniszewski's truck, at The Johnstown Galleria. They had never seen Wyrick before, but Wyrick told them he was sent by Washington's girlfriend.

Wyrick told them to get into the back of the Jeep. He drove them to another area near the Galleria, where Washington jumped in and held them at gunpoint with a "small gun," Wyrick said.

Wyrick testified that he then drove to the house on Boyd Street, where Washington led Smith and Staniszewski into the basement at gunpoint.

One of the captive men must have had a gun that was stolen earlier from the house, Wyrick said, because the weapon had reappeared on the furnace in the basement. Benson's defense attorney challenged that part of Wyrick's story.

"You want the jury to believe they had a gun on them and didn't try to use it to escape?" he said. Wyrick said they couldn't have used it because Washington already had a gun held to them.

While at the house, Washington called Benson over, Wyrick said.

For a reason that Wyrick said he and Benson didn't understand, Washington also invited the customer who had tipped them off that Smith and Staniszewski had a large amount of drugs and who had showed them where Smith lived.

That customer also testified Wednesday, saying Smith had slept with a woman who was his acquaintance, so he struck Smith when they were in the basement and left the house with drugs from Washington about an hour after he arrived. On the witness stand Wednesday, the customer said he didn't recognize any of the defendants.

The prosecution drew attention to a letter that the witness had written in 2021, after authorities investigating the homicide had interviewed him.

The witness said a man confronted him "about ratting him out in this case, and I said, 'I don't know you,' " he said. The witness said he was provided a letter by the man to copy and send to an attorney.

"I copied it, and there were a lot of big words I thought were unnecessary," he said.

The letter that the witness copied and signed was presented as evidence jointly by Benson's attorney, Pat Svonavec, and prosecutor Kara Rice of the Office of Attorney General. The letter denied any knowledge of Benson's involvement as an actor or conspirator in the case.

In cross-examination, Svonavec said the man the witness encountered was his client, Benson. He again asked the witness if he had ever seen him.

"You told us at that time you never saw him, right?" Svonavec asked.

The witness said, "Correct."

However, Wyrick said Benson was at the house on Boyd Street with himself and Washington as Smith and Staniszewski were being held captive.

Staniszewski's truck was retrieved while they were in the basement and brought to the residence, Wyrick testified. Benson and Washington retrieved some of the stolen money and drugs from under the driver's seat, he said.

From the house, Wyrick said Washington led Smith and Staniszewski to the truck and drove off with them. Wyrick followed behind the truck in his borrowed Jeep to a wooded area.

"I'm not from the area, so I don't know where it was," he said.

He said Smith was taken from the truck into the woods. When Smith tried to run, Wyrick said, Benson shot him in the back. Then, they realized they had left Staniszewski in the truck.

That was another portion of the story Svonavec said he found "incredible," especially since Staniszewski's own deer rifle was in the back seat and loaded. He asked Wyrick whether he was trying to tell the jury that Staniszewski was left in the truck, heard Smith being shot and yet "didn't try to escape or defend himself with his own rifle that he knew was in the truck?"

Wyrick said he didn't know there was a rifle in the truck.

Wyrick said Staniszewski was then also taken from the truck and led to stand next to Smith. Benson's gun jammed, he said, so Washington went to retrieve another pistol. Forensics experts previously testified on Monday that they found .40-caliber bullets and .32-caliber bullets at the scene where bodily remains were discovered.

Wyrick said Washington returned and fired two shots into the heads of each victim.

They subsequently dumped Staniszewski's truck some distance away on the side of the road.

Before his plea deal, Wyrick faced the same charges as the other defendants: two felony counts each of conspiracy, kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment, aggravated assault and homicide. In exchange for his testimony, his charges are reduced, he testified.

On the witness stand, Wyrick said he initiated the plea deal with the Office of Attorney General, whose attorneys required a condition — "that I tell the truth."

"Your version of the truth," Svonavec said in cross-examination.

Wyrick rejected the notion that it was "his version."

"No," he said.