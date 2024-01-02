Defendant in Topeka murder of Lois Brown, 92, refused to leave jail for competency hearing

Stephanie L. Miller refused to leave jail Nov. 16 to attend a Shawnee County District Court hearing to determine if she was mentally competent to stand trial for the murder of Lois Brown, 92.

When Miller did attend the rescheduled version of that hearing on Nov. 21, "two members of the gallery caused a disturbance of the court proceeding and had to be removed," court records say.

Shawnee County District Court records describing those disruptions didn't become publicly available until late December because of a disruption of records access caused by an Oct. 12 cyberattack on Kansas courts.

Topeka police responded in August to the scene where 92-year-old Lois Brown was fatally stabbed outside Ebenezer Baptist Church, 2535 S.E. Ohio Ave. Stephanie L. Miller, who is charged with murder in Brown's death, refused to leave jail Nov. 16 to attend a Shawnee County District Court hearing to determine if she was mentally competent to stand trial.

Fatal stabbing occurred just outside church

Miller is charged with first-degree murder in the Aug. 13 killing of Brown, whom court records say Miller twice asked for $1 before stabbing Brown near Ebenezer Baptist Church, 2535 S.E. Ohio Ave.

Miller, who was at times homeless, needed help for mental health problems but didn't get it, The Capital-Journal was told in August.

The case's charging affidavit said Miller and Brown were present at a service held at Ebenezer Baptist Church just before Brown was killed outside the church.

Brown was stabbed once in the chest using what appeared to be "a paring or steak type knife," the charging affidavit said.

Court records don't give Miller's reason for refusing to leave the Shawnee County Jail to attend a Nov. 16 mental competency hearing.

That hearing was rescheduled for Nov. 21, said Shawnee County District Court records that became publicly available in late December.

At the rescheduled hearing, District Judge Jessica L. Heinen ordered Miller's competency to be evaluated at Larned State Hospital "for a period not to exceed 60 days from the date of admission or until the examination is completed, whichever period is shorter," records said.

Those records didn't identify the two members of the gallery who caused the disturbance at the Nov. 21 hearing and were removed.

Heinen has since scheduled a scheduling conference for Miller to take place at 4 p.m. Jan. 18.

Foreign cyberattack temporarily halted information access

The Kansas Judicial Branch on Oct. 12 became the victim of what the Kansas Supreme Court called a "sophisticated foreign cyberattack."

Potentially confidential court records and other data were stolen.

The attack disrupted access to online systems used by courts in 104 of the state's 105 counties, including all but Johnson County, which plans to join the system next year.

Information systems were disconnected from external access once the attack was discovered, Kansas Supreme Court justices said.

Lisa Taylor, public information director for the Kansas Judicial Branch, announced Dec. 14 that the case management system was being restored in courthouses throughout the state.

Though Kansas court records were not publicly available this past week online, they could be accessed on computer terminals at many individual courthouses.

