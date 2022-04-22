Defendant tried to flee from Charlevoix court after guilty verdict

According to Charlevoix County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Allen Telgenhof, the man ran from police officers and hurdled the bar in the back of the courtroom before being subdued.

CHARLEVOIX — Following a jury's guilty verdict on Thursday in the 33rd Circuit Court in Charlevoix, the defendant who had just been convicted tried to flee.

Just moments earlier, a jury had found Jamie Michael Jacklyn, 31, East Jordan, guilty of criminal sexual conduct in the second degree. After the verdict, at the request of Charlevoix County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Mary Farrell, Judge Roy C. Hayes III revoked Jacklyn’s bond and ordered that Jacklyn be taken into custody.

Jacklyn began walking toward the holding cell with officers before getting away and running toward the back of the courtroom.

The jury was deadlocked and unable to reach a verdict on three counts of criminal sexual conduct, first degree. They deliberated for a half-day each on Wednesday and Thursday. The trial began on Monday.

Witnesses heard testimony that Jacklyn engaged in sexual activity with a 12-year-old in 2020 on numerous occasions.

“It was a scary situation in the courtroom, especially for the young victim who had bravely testified against the defendant, then after hearing the verdict had to see him running away from police right in a courtroom where she is supposed to be safe,” Telgenhof said.

“Police quickly got the situation under control," he added. "We are very fortunate to have good security provided by the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office and they had an extra officer in the courtroom just for a situation like this. The matter will be investigated for additional charges though my office may be conflicted out of prosecution because two of my assistant prosecutors and I were in the courtroom and witnessed it.

"It was not an ordinary day in court," said Telgenhof.

Criminal sexual conduct, second degree is a felony that carries a maximum penalty of up to 15 years in prison. Jacklyn will be sentenced on June 3.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Defendant tried to flee from Charlevoix court after guilty verdict