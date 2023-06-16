Defendant tries to throw out guilty plea

Jun. 16—CATLETTSBURG — An attorney representing a man accused of a sex crime attempted to withdraw a guilty plea Friday in Boyd County Circuit Court.

David A. Mitchell, 58, of Ashland, was indicted on charges of rape and fourth-degree assault following a domestic incident in November 2021.

Mitchell previously entered a guilty plea, however his attorney, Steven Goble, cited competency concerns, stating Mitchell was prone to anxiety and depression.

Goble added Mitchell may have entered a plea while confused or under duress.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Gary Conn referred to previous competency hearings, saying he believed Mitchell "knew exactly what he was doing," leading him to object to withdrawing the plea.

Boyd County Circuit Judge George Davis said there was nothing to indicate Mitchell didn't enter the plea knowingly or intelligently and concluded there was no reason to set aside Mitchell's plea.

To allow time for probation and parole to complete a sexual offender assessment, Davis scheduled Mitchell's sentencing for July 28.

