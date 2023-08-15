Defendant in triple murder case loses bid to suppress DNA evidence in before trial begins Monday in Lebanon

Aug. 15—A trial in the case of three Lebanon residents found shot to death in an apartment is set to begin Monday, Aug. 21, after a host of last-minute requests from the defendant.

Chad Grimball, 42, is charged with the September 2021 murders of Larry 'Beeker' Stogsdill Jr., 42; his son, Brannon Martin, 20; and Martin's fiancé, Grace Bishop, 19, in Stogsdill's apartment at 403 W. Walnut St., Lebanon. The victims each died of one gunshot to the head, according to court records. Stogsdill and his girlfriend lived in the apartment, and Martin and Bishop often visited, a witness reportedly told police.

Police uncovered a dispute between the victims and another man in the weeks leading up to the murders and revealed that one of the victims told family he was scared after having ripped off his drug dealer, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Grimball was arrested in Thorntown, and police searched the home he shared there with his girlfriend in October 2021. The probable cause affidavit claims:

* DNA taken from cigarette butts in the kitchen likely belonged to Grimball;

* State Police analyzed footprints left in blood at the apartment, and they are consistent with the tread of shoes Grimball wore that day;

* Cell phone records indicate that Grimball's and his girlfriend's phones were in the vicinity of the homicides at the time of the crimes; and

* Surveillance video showed his girlfriend's car near the crime scene during the same period.

His girlfriend, Alicia K. Duff, was later charged with providing a firearm to an ineligible person who receives the firearm and uses it in a murder, two counts of possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possession of paraphernalia. She has not been tried.

Grimball, who is representing himself, filed numerous motions in preparation for the trial. They included requests to suppress DNA evidence, a photo array shown to a witness, autopsy photos, and in-court identifications made by witnesses.

Boone Superior Court II Judge Bruce Petit ruled that the photo array police showed to Ashley Joseph was not flawed or unduly suggestive and that police followed proper procedures in creating and presenting it.

Joseph testified during a May status hearing that she saw Grimball in the apartment just before the murders, and she identified him in the courtroom.

Stogsdill's girlfriend, Kandy Wampler, also identified Grimball in the courtroom.

Wampler said she saw Grimball leave her apartment building as she was coming home that night, just before she found the bodies.

Petit denied the motion to suppress the in-court identifications, noting that both women had seen him long enough for it to make an impression on them and both were confident in their identification.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Darin Wolfe performed the victims' autopsies and testified during a hearing that he always uses autopsy photos in court to help explain his findings. Wolfe planned to use six photos in this case, two of each victim, he said. Petit found the photos were not unduly gruesome or gory, and were mild compared to some used in other cases. He decided their value as evidence outweighed potential prejudicial impact.

Grimball claimed someone could have planted his DNA in the apartment. The Lebanon Police crime scene technician who collected cigarette butts and other evidence from the victims' kitchen ashtray testified in June that she locked them away and they were inaccessible to others in the department until she took them to the Indiana State Police Crime Lab.

The ISP crime lab technician testified that the butts were still sealed in their package before she extracted and tested DNA found on them. She also analyzed DNA collected from Grimball's cheek and said it matched two of the butts.

Petit denied suppression of the DNA evidence.

Grimball previously filed for a change of venue but did not receive it.

Petit also did allow Grimball up to $2,000 to hire an investigator.

Grimball asked to represent himself after firing his court-appointed attorney, Eric Krupp of Westfield, in April, just one week ahead of a previously scheduled trial. Grimball lacked the authority to fire his attorney, but Krupp filed a motion to withdraw after his dismissal.

Grimball asked for hybrid counsel during an emergency status hearing in spring. Hybrid counsel would be a situation in which Grimball conducted his own defense with an attorney as his assistant.

Hybrid counsel is not allowed in Indiana, and Petit denied the request. But Petit also told Grimball he'd be happy to appoint pauper counsel and asked several times if the defendant wanted to request pauper counsel. Grimball did not.

But before his pre-trial conference Aug. 2, Grimball objected to the hearing because he'd been deprived of the right to effective assistance of counsel. Petit again asked if Grimball wanted him to appoint an attorney. Grimball did not ask for an attorney but also said he'd never waived his right to counsel, Petit wrote in a recent order.

That left Petit to decide if pauper counsel should be appointed despite Grimball's not asking for it, despite his "firing" of a previous attorney, and despite Grimball's wish to represent himself.

Petit wrote a nine-page order and ultimately appointed Joshua Moudy of Indianapolis to represent him. Grimball faces three counts of murder, "which short of a capital case, constitute the most severe potential penalty," Petit wrote. "This expands the public interest in fair proceedings warranting appointment of counsel."

But during a more recent hearing, Grimball reiterated that he wanted to represent himself, and Petit removed Moudy from the case.