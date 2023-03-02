Defendant in truck scam case on witness list for suspended DA's trial

Mar. 2—SOMERSET, Pa. — The senior judge who will preside over suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas' trial on sexual assault charges next week will first likely have to settle questions about a potential prosecution witness.

A Windber-area former truck salesman who's facing his own unrelated legal issues is on a list of dozens of potential witnesses who could be called by state Office of Attorney General prosecutors to testify against Thomas in court.

Robert Croyle-Rummel, 35, was one of three people who were charged in January with scamming at least $100,000 from nine companies that thought they were purchasing semi-trucks from the company that employed Croyle-Rummel, state police in Somerset said at the time.

Croyle-Rummel, who faces 90 theft-related charges, is accused of directing would-be truck buyers to submit deposits into personal accounts controlled by him and his two co-defendants, according to a criminal complaint filed last month.

Senior Deputy Attorneys General Patrick Schulte and Tomm Mutschler, who are prosecuting the case against Thomas, wrote in a motion filed this week that they plan to call on Croyle-Rummel to testify as a fact witness in the Thomas case, which involves charges filed in September 2021.

Mutschler and Schulte wrote that because the Office of Attorney General is not prosecuting the case against Croyle-Rummel and because the man has not been convicted of any of the charges against him, he should be permitted to testify without prejudice in the Thomas case as a layperson witness on matters about which he has given statements.

"(State code) precludes the admission of specific instances of misconduct to attack a witness' character for truthfulness," the prosecutors wrote.

Prosecutors are seeking an order from court-appointed Cambria County Senior Judge Timothy Creany, whose decision could determine whether Thomas' defense team could cross-examine Rummel about his pending case.

As of Wednesday, no formal response to the prosecutors' motion had been filed by Thomas' defense attorneys, Ryan Tutera and Eric Jackson Lurie.

Thomas' trial is slated to begin Wednesday.

Somerset County Acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar, who has been running the district attorney's office since fall 2021, said she has requested that another office handle the case against Croyle-Rummel due to a conflict of interest. While Thomas is currently suspended, he remains the elected district attorney in Somerset County, and as a prosecution witness, Croyle-Rummel could testify against him.

Metzgar took the same step in late 2021 in Thomas' case, asking the Office of Attorney General to handle the prosecution of Thomas because the Somerset County District Attorney's Office had a conflict of interest.

With the AG's office prosecuting Thomas, it is unable to take on the Croyle-Rummel case, so Metzgar had to seek another county district attorney's office to handle the case, she said Wednesday. The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office will prosecute charges against Croyle-Rummel in the alleged scam case, she said. The venue, Somerset County, will not change, allowing the Windber-area man to seek a trial by his peers.