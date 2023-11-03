Defendant to undergo mental evaluation for threatening investigator

Nov. 2—A Cumberland County man who is accused of sending two electronic messages allegedly threatening a Cumberland County sheriff's investigator is to undergo a mental evaluation after appearing in court last week.

Verlag Sharrow Jr., 54, Westward Way, was arrested Oct. 24 on two counts of retaliation for past actions and one count of harassment.

The warrants were filed by Sheriff's Investigator Gary Green. Deputy Jacob Brink took Sharrow into custody at his residence.

Sharrow appeared in Cumberland County General Sessions Court last Thursday, represented by the Public Defender's Office, and at that time, a mental evaluation order was filed and his case on the three charges was continued to Nov. 16.

On Oct. 24 deputies went to Sharrow's residence at the request of Bledsoe County sheriff's deputies who had a warrant for his arrest. Sharrow also had the three warrants pending service in Cumberland County.

The local warrants were based on a series of profanity-laced text messages sent to Green during which the sender allegedly threatened the officer. Green wrote in a report his only contact with Sharrow was the result of a complaint that turned out to be a civil issue with another family member over land in Monterey.

Sharrow was taken into custody and while en route to the county jail, allegedly threatened deputies over an interaction between himself and sheriff's deputies in 1993. His cell phone was seized as evidence.

Bond in Cumberland County was set at $33,000 and Sharrow remains in custody. A hold on the Bledsoe County charge was also placed on him should he make bond on the local cases.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com