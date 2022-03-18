Defendant waives hearing in buried premature infant case

Mar. 18—A 35-year-old man waived his preliminary hearing Thursday on rape charges he is facing related to a teen's disclosures concerning the remains of a prematurely delivered fetus found partially buried in a backyard in Carthage.

Julio A. Puac-Garcia waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered bound over for trial. Associate Judge Joseph Hensley set his initial appearance in a trial division of the court for April 20.

Puac-Garcia was arrested Dec. 9 following disclosures a girl made to a school counselor regarding a male fetus believed to have been in utero about 20 weeks before being prematurely delivered and buried in the yard. The girl told the counselor that she lost the baby in August 2020.

A neighbor discovered the remains that month in Puac-Garcia's backyard and notified police. Due to the condition of the remains, an autopsy could not determine either cause or manner of death. But the medical examiner believed they were the remains of a prematurely delivered fetus.

An investigation by Carthage police led to the girl, who acknowledged that she had been pregnant and developed complications that caused her to lose the child and that Puac-Garcia had buried it in his backyard.

She told investigators at that time that she was unsure who the father was, and no charges were filed until 16 months later when she disclosed that Puac-Garcia had allegedly raped her in April 2020.