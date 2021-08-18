Defendant waives hearing on charge of exploiting mentally disabled woman

Aug. 18—PINEVILLE, Mo. — A McDonald County man was ordered this week to stand trial on a charge that he and an accomplice financially exploited a pregnant, mentally disabled woman.

Dale W. Richardson, 39, of rural Goodman, waived a preliminary hearing Monday in McDonald County Circuit Court on a felony count of financial exploitation of a disabled person. Judge John LePage set Richardson's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Aug. 24.

Probable-cause affidavits filed with the court allege that Richardson and Patty S. Martinez, 45, of rural Goodman, deprived a 21-year-old woman of wages she was supposed to be receiving for working as a caregiver to Martinez. They also purportedly had the victim's Social Security payments deposited into an account they controlled.

Martinez, who faces the same charge in McDonald County Circuit Court, has yet to have a preliminary hearing.

The extent of the alleged thefts of wages and Social Security payments totaled $15,109.09, according to affidavits filed by an investigator with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The victim — described in the affidavit as pregnant and functioning mentally at a third or fourth grade level — had been hired in 2019 by My Destiny Home Care to provide care to Martinez and received paychecks that were being deposited into the account controlled by the defendants.

The affidavits state that of the $12,153.71 the victim earned while in the employment of My Destiny Home Care, $2,153.71 of the total was fraudulently earned. Richardson purportedly admitted to the investigator that he had clocked her in as working from Aug. 7 through Sept. 25, 2020, knowing that was not true.

The document states that the victim was not able to access any of the wages she was earning, that she had only hand-me-down clothes to wear, and that Martinez and Richardson made her sleep on the floor in their bedroom. She told the investigator that the other two spent all her money on drugs.

The document alleges that the defendants made her panhandle by "flying a sign" outside a local Walmart store and give them all the proceeds while going without the basic necessities required as a pregnant woman.