Defendant waives hearing in Jasper County domestic assault case

Jul. 30—A 28-year-old man waived a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on two felony counts and a misdemeanor pertaining to a domestic disturbance May 5 at a residence near Reeds.

Dacota L. Cook waived the hearing on two counts of second-degree domestic assault and a third count of fourth-degree domestic assault. Associate Judge Joseph Hensley set Cook's initial appearance in a trial division for Aug. 8.

Cook is accused of punching his wife three or four times and choking her at least twice during an argument at their residence on County Road 40. According to a probable-cause affidavit, she was taken to a hospital with a head injury and swollen face.