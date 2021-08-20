Defendant waives hearing in Joplin assault case

Aug. 20—A Joplin man accused of wielding a metal pipe in an attack on another man a year ago was ordered bound over for trial Thursday on a felony assault charge.

Michael D. White, 22, waived a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of second-degree assault. Judge Joe Hensley set White's initial appearance in a trial division for Sept. 15.

White and a second man allegedly confronted Douglas Starbuck on Aug. 22 at Starbuck's residence on Jackson Avenue in Joplin concerning the retrieval of property there.

An argument erupted among them, and the third man purportedly pointed a gun at Starbuck's face while White allegedly hit him in the arm with a metal pipe. The blow left the alleged victim with bruising and swelling of his arm, according to a probable-cause affidavit.