Defendant waives hearing in Lawrence County rape case

Aug. 12—MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A 20-year-old defendant was ordered to stand trial trial after he waived a preliminary hearing this week in Lawrence County Circuit Court on charges that he raped a 14-year-old girl.

Mathew Goodman, of Marionville, waived the hearing Monday on single counts of first-degree rape, fourth-degree child molestation and tampering with a witness, and two counts of sexual misconduct with a child under 15 years old. Associate Judge Scott Sifferman set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Sept. 14.

According to probable-cause affidavits filed in the case, Goodman took advantage of the girl in the fall of last year after both had been consuming alcohol at a bonfire. She told investigators with the Aurora-Marionville police that she told him to stop and that he did not.

The next day he sent her a message via social media asserting that he had feelings for her and instructing her not to tell anyone what had happened, according to one of the affidavits.

The same affidavit indicates that the investigation obtained information from other witnesses of purported additional sexual contact of the defendant with the girl.

A second affidavit alleges that in July of this year the defendant spoke to a family member of the victim and offered to pay them "under the table" if they would take his side in efforts to get the girl's parents to stop pressing charges in the case.