Defendant waives hearing in Newton County statutory rape case

Mar. 10—NEOSHO, Mo. — A rural Neosho man has been ordered to stand trial on a charge that he sexually abused a 12-year-old girl three to four years ago.

Mark A. Burgess, 40, waived a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Newton County Circuit Court on a count of first-degree statutory rape of a child under 14 years old. Associate Judge Jacob Skouby set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for April 11.

A probable-cause affidavit states that the girl disclosed during an interview in June 2019 that Burgess had been touching her inappropriately since she was 6 years old and had raped her in 2018 or early 2019.