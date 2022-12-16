Defendant waives hearing in Southwest City drive-by shooting

Dec. 16—PINEVILLE, Mo. — A 19-year-old man from Arkansas has been ordered to stand trial on felony assault charges in connection with a drive-by shooting May 28 in Southwest City.

Mario M. Quintero, of Lowell, Arkansas, waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday in McDonald County Circuit Court on counts of first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Associate Judge John LePage set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Dec. 22.

Quintero is accused of driving by a residence on Cross Street in Southwest City and firing .22-caliber rounds into both the residence and vehicles parked there.

A probable-cause affidavit states that there were two adults and three children present in the residence at the time, but no injuries were reported.