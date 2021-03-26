Defendant in Worcester murder case is sentenced

Mar. 26—COOPERSTOWN — Oneonta resident Alexander Borggreen received a indeterminate sentence of up to 12 years in state prison Friday, March 26, at the Otsego County Courthouse, in connection with the 2019 murder of Worcester resident Kenneth Robinson.

Borggreen, who was 16 at the time of the Robinson's death, had been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree attempted robbery and third-degree arson, but the other charges were dropped in exchange for his plea to the burglary charge.

As part of the plea bargain, he waived his right to appeal and agreed to testify against the lone remaining defendant yet to be tried in the case, Robinson's son Dylan Robinson, who was 15 at the time of his father's murder. That trial is expected to be held this spring or in early summer.

According to prosecutors, Robinson, 53, was shot and killed by either his son or Nicolas Meridy on Oct. 10, 2019, while Borggreen and several other teenagers stood guard. The group's motive was to steal about $5,000 in cash and marijuana from Robinson. The defendants then set Robinson's house on fire in an attempt to cover up the murder, authorities said.

Meridy pleaded guilty to second degree murder in August and was sentenced in October to 22 years to life in state prison.

Anais Soto, then 15, also accepted a guilty plea for first-degree burglary and agreed to testify against her co-defendants, if necessary, in exchange for the murder and arson charges being dropped.

Soto and Borggreen both had their sentencings delayed a couple of times this year until space was available in the state juvenile detention system.

Soto is scheduled to be sentenced Monday, May 15.

Two other suspects, Alexis Lottermann of Walton and Tatiana Febo of Downsville, then 16 and 17, had their cases tried as juveniles in family court.

Otsego County Judge John Lambert said Friday that because Borggreen was charged with a violent class B felony, he was not eligible for youthful offender status.

Story continues

Lambert had previously called Meridy, an Oneonta resident who was 32 at the time of the crimes, the ringleader of the burglary-murder scheme and said he had led a bunch of teenagers astray.

However, Lambert noted Friday that Borggreen had shown no outward remorse for his part in the crimes and noted that Robinson's death has had far reaching consequences to his family and community.

Otsego County First Assistant District Attorney Christopher Di Donna read a victim impact statement from Robinson's mother, which asked for the maximum sentence for all the defendants in the case. She said two of her other grandchildren were present the night of the murder and at least one of the defendants suggested they be left to die in the fire. She said they still have nightmares.

"The kids are still scared that if anyone got out, they will come back to get them," she said in the statement.

As members of his family cried Friday, Borggreen was handcuffed and taken into custody by officials from the Otsego County Sheriff's Department. In addition to his sentence, he will be on probation for five years upon his release. He must also register with a state's DNA database and pay several hundred dollars in fees.