Defendant in YSL case dropped after 2nd murder conviction leaving only 7 standing trial

Prosecutors in the Young Slime Life gang and racketeering trial have decided to drop charges against a defendant who was recently convicted of murder, for the second time in less than a year.

This now brings the defendants list in the trial down to only seven people, which still includes rapper Young Thug.

In early September, Cordarius Dorsey was found guilty in the January 2020 shooting of Xavier Turner outside a College Park barbershop.

Dorsey was already serving a life sentence without parole after he was convicted in 2019 in connection to the armed robbery and killing of Sulaiman Jalloh, 39, a husband and father of six.

In court on Tuesday, prosecutor Adriane Love said the district attorney’s office would “nolle pros” Dorsey’s two counts in this trial due to his most recent conviction.

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, along with the remaining six people were charged in a sweeping gang indictment involving alleged members of the Young Slime Life gang.

In May 2022, District Attorney Fani Willis accused members of the YSL gang of creating “havoc” in Atlanta since 2015, engaging repeatedly in violent crime.

Originally 28 people, including Young Thug, were named in the indictment, which presents a timeline of events dating back to 2015 that include numerous murders, attempted murders, and other crimes.

Since then, more than half of the defendants have either taken a plea deal or been severed from this trial.

The indictment details the 2015 murder of Donavon Thomas Jr. as well as the attempted murder of rival rapper YFN Lucci by alleged members of the YSL gang that were incarcerated with him.

Jury selection for this trial started in January 2023. More than eight months later, it is still unclear when opening statements will start.

