Defendants in alleged ComEd scheme to bribe Speaker Madigan make rare request to waive jury, hold bench trial

A longtime confidant of Michael Madigan and three others charged in an alleged scheme by Commonwealth Edison to bribe the former speaker made a surprise request Wednesday to have the bombshell case tried this fall before a judge instead of a jury.

The request for a bench trial — which is rare for a high-profile political corruption case — would have to be signed off on by both U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber as well as prosecutors.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Amarjeet Bhachu said he had not been notified in advance that the defendants would be asking for a bench trial and requested time to respond. Leinenweber set a status hearing for April 26.

The indictment returned in November 2020 charged Michael McClain, a former state legislator and lobbyist who was part of Madigan’s inner circle; former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore; former ComEd lobbyist John Hooker; and Jay Doherty, a consultant for the utility and one-time head of the City Club of Chicago.

All four defendants have pleaded not guilty, and a jury trial is currently set for September.

The surprise request for a bench trial comes three weeks after Madigan was indicted on separate racketeering charges that include the alleged ComEd scheme. McClain was also charged in that case, and both have pleaded not guilty.

Bench trials are rare in federal court because all sides have to sign off on the waiver of a jury. They’re often sought in cases where the dispute between the sides lies more in a reading of the law rather than the underlying facts.

Defense attorneys sometimes seek bench trials in cases that have been sensationalized in the media or where they think a jury might get confused or distracted by information secondary to the charges.

In the ComEd case, the defendants accused prosecutors of misusing the federal bribery statute, arguing that there was no quid pro quo agreement and that jobs, contracts and other payments to chosen Madigan political operatives constituted legal lobbying.

But Leinenweber denied a motion to dismiss key counts of the indictment, writing in a ruling earlier this year that legal precedent dictated that the charges outlined were sufficient.

In the 25-page ruling, Leinenweber agreed with prosecutors that the clear language of the federal bribery statute doesn’t require proof that a public official intended to receive the benefit, “only that the person attempting to provide the illegal gratuity ‘corruptly gives, offers, or agrees to give’ a thing of value.”

The judge also said it was “common sense” that the benefits the defendants allegedly intended to lavish on Madigan — which included do-nothing jobs given by Commonwealth Edison to a slew of Madigan loyalists — need not be paid directly to Madigan in order for them to be considered bribes.

“The fact that these incentives were laundered partially through jobs does not invalidate the indictment,” Leinenweber wrote in the opinion. “A company cannot use its payroll line on its accounting ledger to circumvent all government oversight of public corruption.”

A 50-page indictment filed in November 2020 alleged that beginning in 2011, McClain and the other defendants “arranged for various associates” of Madigan — including his political allies and campaign workers — to “obtain jobs, contracts and monetary payments” from ComEd even in instances where they did little or no actual work.

McClain and the other defendants also conspired to have ComEd hire a Madigan-favored law firm and lawyer, previously identified in public testimony as Victor Reyes of Reyes Kurson, and to accept into ComEd’s summer internship program a certain number of students who lived in Madigan’s 13th Ward, according to the charges.

Pramaggiore and McClain also allegedly took steps to have Juan Ochoa, the former head of the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority of Chicago, appointed to ComEd’s board of directors at the request of Madigan and McClain, the indictment stated.

