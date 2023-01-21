Defendants arraigned in Allen Co. Common Pleas Court

Jan. 20—LIMA — The following defendants entered pleas of not guilty on Friday during arraignment hearings in Allen County Common Pleas Court:

Nicholas Harrod, 23, of Lima, charged with improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Darr Robinson Sr., 32, of Lima, charged with robbery and two counts of having weapons under disability.

Dametris Smith-Monroe, 25, of Lima, charged with robbery.

Alaze Lindsey, 23, London Correctional Institute, charged with two counts of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Aaron Root, 41, of Lima, charged with aggravated possession of drugs.

Angela Justus, 44, of Lima, charged with possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs.

Juaon Jennings, 48, of Lima, charged with two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or a drug of abuse.

Tammy Rupert, 56, of Lima, charged with one count of theft.

Robert Spicer, 38, of Lima, charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Alexandria Hogan, 21, of Lima, charged with felonious assault and endangering children.

Ashley Schneider, 33, of Lima, charged with two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of tampering with evidence.

Dustin Pritchett, 31, of Lima, charged with aggravated possession of drugs.

A bench warrant was issued for Jamy Hogue, 45, of Lima, charged with two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, after he failed to appear in court for his arraignment on Friday.