Defendants arraigned in Allen County Common Pleas Court

Jan. 19—LIMA — The following defendants have entered pleas of not guilty to indictments handed down by a recent session of the Allen County grand jury:

Sheila Cooper, 52, of Spencerville, charged with 18 counts of forgery and one count of receiving stolen property.

Brady Odenwelller, 31, of Lima, charged with two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and one count of possession of drugs.

William Gillette, 45, of Lima, charged with burglary, felonious assault and domestic violence.

Aaron Smith, 38, of Lima, charged with felonious assault.

Ganion Montgomery, 20, of Lima, charged with escape and harassment with a bodily substance.

Dakota Balo, 26, of Lima, charged with aggravated possession of drugs.

Joshua Vititoe, 39, of Lima, charged with one count of rape.

Jasper Fout, 29, of Harrod, charged with carrying a concealed weapon and tampering with evidence.

Seyoum Lawrence, 29, of Lima, charged with five counts of trafficking a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, having weapons under disability and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Bradly Day, 45, of Mandale, charged with possession of cocaine.

Dawayne Grigsby, 18, of Lima, charged with having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon.

Emon Petty, 20, of Lima, charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

Victoria Peoples, 28, of Lima, charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of drugs.

Jonathan Gallaspie, 32, of Lima, charged with improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon.

Jaden Zuppardo, 20, of Lima, charged with grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance.

Jose Steiner, 32, of Lima, charged with carrying a concealed weapon and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Shaquia Schoodowski, 22, of Lima, charged with the aggravated possession of drugs.

Matthew Williams, 35, of Delphos, charged with possession of cocaine and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Quincy Miller, 47, of Lima, charged with improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.